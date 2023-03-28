LGI Homes Announces its Newest Community in the Minneapolis Market

ANNANDALE, Minn., March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) today announced the opening of a new community in the Minneapolis, Minnesota market, Triplett Farms.



Triplett Farms offers seven floor plans ranging from 1,473 square feet to 2,450 square feet, with two to five bedrooms. Every new home includes the coveted CompleteHome™ interior package, providing upgrades such as luxury vinyl plank flooring, a full suite of energy-efficient Whirlpool® appliances, dazzling granite countertops, and designer wood cabinets with crown molding detail, all at no additional cost. Paired with these spectacular upgrades, the new homes at Triplett Farms also showcase covered porches, large bedrooms, and open-concept layouts.

Triplett Farms is ideally located in a family-oriented town with a strong sense of community. Homeowners will fall in love with Annandale, the perfect place to call home. From year-round community events such as the Fourth of July Festival to the Mainstreet Holiday for Christmas event, there is always something to do in this charming town. Homeowners will enjoy shopping in historical downtown Annandale and still have easy access to St. Cloud and Minneapolis for employment or additional entertainment opportunities.

New homes at Triplett Farms are priced from the $330s. For additional information or to schedule a tour, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (855) 916-2273 ext 535 or visit LGIHomes.com/TriplettFarms.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has a notable legacy of more than 19 years of homebuilding excellence, over which time it has closed more than 50,000 homes and has been profitable every year. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes has operations across 35 markets in 20 states and, since 2018, has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 900 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including Top Workplaces USA’s 2022 Cultural Excellence Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

