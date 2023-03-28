HRCI Named ISA 2023 Business of the Year

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HRCI®, the premier HR credentialing and learning organization for the human resources profession, today shared that it was recently named the ISA 2023 Business of Year. HRCI was presented with the award at ISA - The Association of Learning Providers’ Annual Business Retreat in Scottsdale, Ariz., on March 21, 2023.



The annual designation seeks to recognize an organization that delivers outstanding results across five criteria: financial viability; recognized products and services by clients; positive organizational culture; customer service and client satisfaction; and respect from colleagues and industry recognition for its body of work. ISA’s Awards Committee selects the Business of the Year based on the organization with the best balance of these factors. With the win for 2023, HRCI joins previous recipients, including Integrity Center for Creative Leadership, Crisis Prevention Institute, DDI, Solutions, ExperiencePoint, Intrepid by VitalSource and many more.

Dean Becker, CEO of Adaptiv Learning and member of the 2023 ISA Awards Committee, commented, “HRCI’s multi-year transformation and investment in the formation of HRSI has positioned it to enjoy an expanded base of revenue and profits in the coming years. This, along with the strong culture and spirit we experienced in our conversations with HRCI board members, executives, team members and customers made it very easy to name HRCI as ISA’s 2023 Business of the Year.”

HRCI CEO Dr. Amy Dufrane shared, “Despite the challenges of the last few years, HRCI continues to develop and provide new opportunities for learning in an ever-evolving world. As such, it is a tremendous honor to receive this recognition, given ISA’s standing as a leader in the learning provider industry. HRCI is thrilled to be this year’s ISA Business of the Year.”

About HRCI®

HRCI® is the premier credentialing, standards and learning organization for the human resources profession. For over 45 years, HRCI has set the global standard for HR expertise and excellence through its commitment to developing and advancing those in the people business. Secretariat for International Standards Organization (ISO) TC 260, HRCI helps HR professionals achieve new competencies that drive results by creating and offering world-class learning and administering eight global certifications. HRCI is also the parent company of HRSISM, certifying organizations based on ISO standards. To learn more about HRCI and HRSI, visit www.hrci.org or www.hrsi.org.