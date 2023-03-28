EV Industry’s Brightest Minds Take Center Stage at Electrify Expo’s ‘Industry Day’ in Long Beach, California

Industry experts to discuss the status and future of the EV Industry including electric vehicles, micromobility, charging infrastructure and more

Executives from top automakers, micromobility and energy companies, along with government officials to be in attendance

Bridgestone named as presenting sponsor for Electrify Expo’s Industry Day in Long Beach, CA

Hosted at the Long Beach Convention Center, May 19, 2023

LOS ANGELES, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electrify Expo , North America’s largest electric vehicle (EV) festival, announced today that ‘Industry Day’ will return to Long Beach, Calif. on May 19. Industry Day has quickly become one of the premier networking events for the EV Industry gathering national media, top analysts, alongside C-suite executives and thought leaders from automotive and micromobility companies to discuss key challenges, insights and future trends as we move toward an electric future.

“Our upcoming Industry Day in Long Beach is set to be our biggest yet, loaded with meaningful keynotes, discussions, panels and networking opportunities with the EV industry’s most recognized voices and brands,” said BJ Birtwell, founder and executive producer of Electrify Expo. “Having these critical conversations will shed light on how companies need to adapt to new market challenges and we’re proud to be leading the charge.”

In addition to engaging panels and compelling fireside chats, breakout sessions are also available covering both automotive and micromobility, as well as charging infrastructure, powersports, energy, EV policy and legislation, discussing topics at the national legislative level down to local city impacts and consumer interest. Upon conclusion of the speaking sessions, attendees of Industry Day will have early and exclusive access to Electrify Expo prior to its opening to the public on the weekend, including 150+ exhibits, multiple demo courses, ride and drives, media tours and a first look at new products.

New for 2023, 'Industry Day' in Long Beach will be presented by Bridgestone, where the company will debut an all-new EV-focused product at Electrify Expo.

“At Bridgestone, we are excited about the growth and adoption of electric vehicles in the US, and are committed to evolving our business to become a sustainable mobility company,” said Merritt Gilbert, Director of Consumer Marketing, Bridgestone Americas. “Electrify Expo is an important platform that addresses the unique needs of the EV industry, and we look forward to sharing our story, vision and path forward in Long Beach.”

Industry Day will kick off the Long Beach Electrify Expo weekend and include speakers from Walmart, Ford, Hyundai, Bridgestone, Bosch USA, Aventon, Munro Live, California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) and many more.

The full line-up of speakers and schedule, along with tickets for Electrify Expo Industry Day in Long Beach can be found at https://www.electrifyexpo.com/industry-day . For group sales, contact tickets@electrifyexpo.com .

Companies interested in exhibiting at this year’s Electrify Expo can visit www.electrifyexpo.com/exhibits-press .

Media interested in attending may request credentials by emailing ee@skyya.com .

