Helium Evolution Announces Analyst Coverage Initiation by Eight Capital

CALGARY, Alberta, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) ("HEVI" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that Christopher True of Eight Capital has initiated analyst coverage on the Company. Eight Capital is the first independent equity research group to publish analyst coverage on HEVI. This initial research report and any future such reports are the property of Eight Capital and may only be obtained directly from Eight Capital.



The Company has continued to engage with analysts, investment dealers, and other members of the professional investment community, along with existing and future potential investors, to further expand market awareness and interest in HEVI, which contributed to Eight Capital launching coverage.

Please note that any opinions, estimates or forecasts regarding the performance of HEVI and its management made by Eight Capital are theirs alone and do not represent the opinions, estimates or forecasts of the Company or its management. HEVI does not by this announcement, or otherwise, imply that the Company analyzes or approves of such information, conclusions, or recommendations.

About Helium Evolution Incorporated

HEVI is a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company holding the largest helium land rights position in North America among publicly-traded companies, focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan. The Company has over five million acres of land under permit near proven discoveries of economic helium concentrations which will support scaling the exploration and development efforts across its land base. HEVI’s management and board are executing a differentiated strategy to become a leading supplier of sustainably-produced helium for the growing global helium market, offering a compelling opportunity for investors.

