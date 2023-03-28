Nonprofit Organization Hosts Charity Golf Tournament at Country Club of Mobile

FOLEY, Ala., March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pink Butterfly Foundation successfully hosted its first annual charity golf tournament at the Country Club of Mobile on March 16, 2023.



Players arrived at the Country Club of Mobile at 8:30 a.m., signed in, received a “gift bag” filled by event sponsors and the Pink Butterfly Foundation then prepared for the shotgun start at 9 a.m. The tournament was in a scramble format with teams beginning on different holes. Participants enjoyed a morning round of golf followed by lunch all while raising money for a great cause.

James Painter III, the founder of the Pink Butterfly Foundation, stated, “Our team put on a wonderful tournament that will allow The Pink Butterfly Foundation to help families in need all year. The tournament was a great opportunity to remember the lives of two beautiful souls, my daughter Fallon Kay Painter and her grandmother Debrah K Irwin,” James Painter III, the founder of the Pink Butterfly Foundation.

The Pink Butterfly Foundation thanks all the individuals that participated in the tournament as well as the event sponsors and the Country Club of Mobile for making the special day possible.

About The Pink Butterfly Foundation

The Pink Butterfly Foundation was founded in 2016 by James Painter III after the tragic loss of his 3-year-old daughter, Fallon. To ensure Fallon’s loving and caring spirit lives on, James Painter’s mission is to offer financial and emotional support, along with understanding and compassion, to bereaved parents and families struggling to rebuild their lives after the death of a child. The Pink Butterfly Foundation’s policy is to donate 100% of its contributions.

For more information about the Pink Butterfly Foundation or to make a donation, please visit www.thepinkbutterfly.org or contact James Painter III at (407) 340-0226 or info@pinkbutterfly.org. Keep up with the Pink Butterfly Foundation on Instagram: @pinkbutterfly_foundation, Twitter: @the_pbf and Facebook: @thepinkbutterflyfoundation.

For media inquiries contact Maggie Caraway at maggie@emergingmarketsconsulting.com.