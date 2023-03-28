Brunswick Corporation brands close out successful 2023 West Palm Beach International Boat Show

METTAWA, Ill., March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) and its industry-leading brands finished off another strong Palm Beach International Boat show with record outboard market share and increased boat sales at one of the premier saltwater boat shows in the U.S.

For the second consecutive year, Mercury Marine had more than 60% outboard share at the show – this year posting a two-point increase vs. 2022, and for the second straight year, Mercury demonstrated outsized gains in the share of outboards 200hp and above. Consistent with Mercury’s performance over the past five years at both the Miami and Ft. Lauderdale Boat Shows, more boat builders and consumers are adopting Mercury’s industry-leading lineup of outboard propulsion.

Sea Ray also had a strong show in Palm Beach with a more than 35 percent increase in units vs. 2022, and an increase of close to 80 percent in revenue, signaling strong consumer demand for its premium models. Boston Whaler also had a very solid show with increased sales and revenue compared with the 2022 show. All Boston Whaler and Sea Ray boats featured Mercury Marine engines and those sold with electronics also featured Navico Group’s Simrad display, radar and sonar products, highlighting the ever-increasing synergies across Brunswick’s brands and divisions.

“We continue to see strong consumer interest in our products and the presence of qualified and engaged buyers at early season boat shows around the world,” said Dave Foulkes, Brunswick Corporation CEO. “The desire to go boating remains strong despite economic headwinds and we continue to see a very positive response to our new boats, engines and advanced technology offerings around the world.”

