Sustainability Consulting Market Growth USD 12750 Million by 2023-2029: Regional Analysis by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Pune, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sustainability Consulting market research report aims to provide a comprehensive analysis of the size, shares, and revenue of the Sustainability Consulting industry across various regions. The report covers a detailed regional analysis of the market, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Our research study identifies key market trends, growth opportunities, and challenges that are influencing the market's growth in each region. Moreover, the Sustainability Consulting market report also includes a competitive analysis of major players operating in the market, their market shares, and their business strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

The Sustainability Consulting market report also includes customer preference analysis, market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities, new product releases, and information on the impact of COVID-19 and regional conflicts. This detailed information allows for a deeper understanding of the Sustainability Consulting market, enabling businesses to make informed decisions and develop effective strategies to succeed in this highly competitive industry.

According to our Researcher latest study, the global Sustainability Consulting market size was valued at USD 9072 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 12750 million by 2029 with a CAGR of 5.0% during review period. The influence of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War were considered while estimating market sizes.



Key Companies Covered in Sustainability Consulting Market Report: -

McKinsey & Company

EY

KPMG

Bain & Company

Deloitte

Boston Consulting Group

PA Consulting Group (Jacobs)

Accenture

Tata Consultancy Services

DSS Sustainable Solutions

Ramboll Group

Arup

Sphera

BearingPoint

Roland Berger

ERM

L.E.K. Consulting

PwC

WSP

SGS

Global key players of sustainability consulting include McKinsey & Company and Accenture. Global top two manufacturers hold a share about 21%.

Segmentation by Types: -

Strategy and Planning

Technical Support

Testing, Auditing & Verification

Sustainability Marketing

Segmentation by Applications: -

Chemicals

Building & Construction

Agriculture, Food & Beverage

Mining, Oil & Gas

Other

In terms of product, strategy and planning is the largest segment, with a share about 64%. And in terms of application, the largest application is chemicals, which has a share about 30 percent.

Corporate social responsibility (CSR) is now a specific field and industry with very technical subjects like green building, renewable energy, waste management, sustainable development etc. Sustainability consultants can offer a wide variety of services to improve sustainable business practices including: Conduct company assessments for carbon, energy, water, waste, hazardous materials, environment impacts, etc.



Geographic Segmentation: -



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War Influence Analysis: -

In addition, the report offers an analysis of the influence of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War on the Sustainability Consulting market worldwide. Readers will gain insight into how the pandemic, post-pandemic, and the war have impacted various aspects of the market, such as demand, consumption, transportation, consumer behaviour, supply chain management, export and import, and production. The study will enable businesses to understand the changes in the Sustainability Consulting market scenario and adjust their strategies accordingly.

TOC of Sustainability Consulting Market Research Report: -

1 Market Overview

2 Company Profiles

3 Market Competition, by Players

4 Market Size Segment by Type

5 Market Size Segment by Application

7 Europe

8 Asia-Pacific

9 South America

10 Middle East & Africa

11 Market Dynamics

12 Industry Chain Analysis

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

