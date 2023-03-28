Kratos SRE Welcomes Senator Katie Britt to Facility in Birmingham

SAN DIEGO, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), a Technology Company in the Defense, National Security and Global Markets, recently welcomed U.S. Senator Katie Britt (R-AL) to Kratos SRE in Birmingham, Alabama, to showcase their expertise in the development, modeling and deployment of advanced technologies including materials for extreme environments, hypersonics, space systems, missile systems, missile defense, strategic deterrence, propulsion systems, RF technology integration, additive manufacturing, airborne ISR, and energy applications.

Michael Johns, Senior Vice President of Kratos SRE, said, “We were honored to host Senator Britt at our Kratos SRE facility in Birmingham. The Kratos SRE team is working on incredibly important programs for our national defense, exploration of space, and emerging technologies in many industries and we were excited to showcase all the team is doing on this engaging visit.”

Dave Carter, President of Kratos’ Defense & Rocket Support Services Division, said, "Establishing Kratos SRE as our Advanced Concepts group demonstrates our commitment to Alabama and the growing aerospace and defense community in Birmingham. We’re very proud of SRE’s industry-leading expertise in the testing and evaluation of advanced materials and how they behave in extreme environments and SRE’s contributions to ensuring the nation’s industrial base is prepared to address the unique challenges associated with space, hypersonics, missiles, propulsion systems and more. We are equally as proud of SRE’s work associated with non-destructive testing, specialized intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sensor development, communication systems, and hybrid additive manufacturing techniques. Kratos SRE Birmingham is a key part of our strategy to expand Kratos’ leading-edge technology and hypersonic capabilities in Alabama and across the country. Our thanks to Senator Britt for visiting.”

Kratos SRE, formerly part of Southern Research and acquired by Kratos in May 2022, is an advanced concept group within Kratos’ Defense & Rocket Support Services (KDRSS) Division. SRE currently employs about 165 engineers, technicians and program support professionals conducting work in support of the space community, the Department of Defense and other national security customers. Kratos SRE’s growth within Birmingham is part of the company’s overall strategy to expand leading-edge technology capabilities in areas specifically related to hypersonics.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) is a Technology Company that develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products and solutions for United States National Security, our allies and global commercial enterprises.

