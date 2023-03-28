Aruna’s Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Steven Stice, Receives Entrepreneur Distinction from The University System of Georgia Board of Regents

BOSTON and ATHENS, Ga., March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aruna Bio, Inc., a leader in the development of neural exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that the Company’s Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Steven Stice, has been named one of the first recipients of Entrepreneur Distinction from The University System of Georgia Board of Regents. The distinction recognizes faculty who have demonstrated success in translating research into a commercial setting.

“This recognition and being amongst the first Regents’ Entrepreneurs, is an incredible honor for myself and Aruna,” said Dr. Stice. “At Aruna we are harnessing a culture of innovation to address the challenges of CNS treatments through the development of specialized exosomes from our proprietary neural stem cell line. We are encouraged by our growing dataset demonstrating the therapeutic potential of our lead program, AB126 to reduce neuro-inflammation, provide neuroprotection, and stimulate neuro-regeneration. We are on track to file our first IND in Q3 2023 for stroke and additional indications for neurological conditions will follow closely behind.”

As Chief Scientific Officer of Aruna Bio, Dr. Steven Stice directs the company’s research operations. He is also a University of Georgia DW Brooks Distinguished Professor and the Director of the Regenerative Bioscience Center. Dr. Stice holds a Georgia Research Alliance Eminent Scholar endowed chair.

‍About Aruna Bio

Aruna Bio is a leader in the development of neural exosomes for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company is utilizing its proprietary neural exosome platform and manufacturing capability to develop a pipeline of neural exosome-based therapeutics able to cross the blood brain barrier and enhance the body's anti-inflammatory, self-repair and protective mechanisms to treat a range of neurodegenerative disorders where significant unmet medical need exists today. Additionally, the company's neural exosome platform can be combined with therapeutics, such as small molecules, siRNAs and proteins, to cross the blood brain barrier and to the site of disease.

Investor Contact:

Corey Davis, Ph.D.

LifeSci Advisors

212-915-2577

cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com