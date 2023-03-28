Industry Veteran Lesley Walters-Sagher joins Harbourfront Wealth as Director of Compliance Supervision and Program Development

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harbourfront Wealth Management Inc. (“Harbourfront” or the “Company”) today announced the appointment of Lesley Walters-Sagher as the organization’s new Director of Compliance Supervision and Program Development, effective this month of March. Operating out of Harbourfront’s Winnipeg office, Walters will oversee Harbourfront’s compliance protocols and activity for staff and advisors in 28 branches across Canada, in addition to bolstering the firm’s comprehensive compliance platform designed to ensure wealth protection and meet the needs of high-net-worth individuals.



Walters joins Harbourfront after nearly four years at Wellington-Altus Private Wealth, where she served as Vice President of Supervision. She holds 41 years of experience in the financial services industry and, throughout her career, has held roles in various capacities. Walters specializes in the area of Compliance.

In her role as Director of Compliance Supervision and Program Development at Harbourfront, Walters will help advisory teams and staff understand the policies and procedures of the firm. Her roles and responsibilities include but are not limited to assisting advisory teams and supervisors with navigating the complex regulatory environment by understanding existing rules and anticipating upcoming regulatory changes. She will also work to optimize the firm’s operational infrastructure. Walters will report to Calder Ellis, Harbourfront’s Chief Compliance Officer.

“We are thrilled to welcome Lesley to our Harbourfront management team,” says Calder Ellis, Chief Compliance Officer at Harbourfront. “Her extensive experience and proven track record will advance our efforts to support our advisors and their clients and there is clear alignment between Lesley's personal values and the firm’s, so we are confident she will be a valued member of our Harbourfront family.”

“Lesley joins our team after a period of significant growth at the firm and at a time where we continue to generate traction and innovation in the marketplace,” adds Danny Popescu, CEO at Harbourfront Wealth Management. “Lesley brings a wealth of compliant-centric experience along with her and undoubtedly, she will be a valuable addition to our Compliance department.”

“Harbourfront Wealth is one of the most entrepreneurial, innovative independent firms I’ve come across in my years in the industry and I’m thrilled to join this focused, client-centric team dedicated to providing first-class investments and service,” says Walters. “Harbourfront had a tremendous year in 2022 and following the news of the Audax partnership coupled with the firm’s continuous commitment to providing first-class service and investment products, I look forward to this opportunity.”

