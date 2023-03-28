National MI Integrates with Blend

EMERYVILLE, Calif., March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI) , a subsidiary of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH), is now directly integrated with Blend’s (NYSE: BLND) Loan Officer (LO) Toolkit, which supports loan officers on all key workflows across the entire loan process in one workspace. The integration allows lenders using LO Toolkit to quickly and seamlessly obtain accurate mortgage insurance quotes through National MI’s Rate GPS® tool, giving prospective borrowers the opportunity to view the latest available rates before starting a full application.



“National MI is delighted to add Blend to our growing list of technology partners,” said Norm Fitzgerald, National MI’s chief sales officer. “This integration reduces the time it takes to provide borrowers with mortgage quotes by speeding up the process of obtaining private mortgage insurance rates. It also enables loan officers to deliver a better borrower experience by providing transparency early in the mortgage process—at the point of sale.”

Blend’s LO Toolkit optimizes loan officer workflow efficiency and mirrors how they interact with their borrowers in one end-to-end solution, including starting applications and locking in rates.

“We are pleased to partner with National MI to offer mortgage originators a seamless path to give their customers National MI’s Rate GPS quotes,” said Erik Wrobel, Blend’s head of product. “Fostering trust with a borrower early in the process is critical to establishing long-term customer relationships. Transparency about mortgage insurance rates goes a long way towards building that trust. With its cutting-edge technology, National MI is helping us provide a more streamlined experience for borrowers.”

“National MI is committed to partnering with leading technology providers like Blend to offer innovative solutions that bring added value to our lender customers,” Fitzgerald added.



About National MI

National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a subsidiary of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH), is a U.S.-based, private mortgage insurance company enabling low down payment borrowers to realize home ownership while protecting lenders and investors against losses related to a borrower’s default. To learn more, please visit www.nationalmi.com .

About Blend

Blend is the infrastructure powering the future of banking. Financial providers—from large banks, fintechs, and credit unions to community and independent mortgage banks—use Blend’s platform to transform banking experiences for their customers. Blend powers billions of dollars in financial transactions every day. To learn more, visit blend.com.

Press Contact for National MI

Mary McGarity

Strategic Vantage Mortgage Public Relations

(203) 260-5476

MaryMcGarity@StrategicVantage.com

Investor Contact for National MI

John M. Swenson

Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasury

john.swenson@nationalmi.com

(510) 788-8417

Press Contact for Blend

Gene Kim

press@blend.com