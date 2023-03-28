Immuneering Appoints Harold E. Brakewood as Chief Business Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuneering Corporation (Nasdaq: IMRX), a clinical-stage oncology company developing medicines for broad populations of cancer patients with an initial aim to develop a universal-RAS therapy, announced today that it has appointed Harold E. Brakewood (“E.B.”) as its Chief Business Officer. Mr. Brakewood, who has more than 25 years of experience as a senior executive in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry, will be responsible for corporate and business development, new product planning, and commercial strategy.



“We are excited to have E.B. join Immuneering’s senior leadership team as we continue to advance our oncology pipeline, including IMM-1-104, our clinical-stage universal-RAS program,” said Ben Zeskind, Ph.D., MBA, Co-founder, and Chief Executive Officer of Immuneering. “E.B.’s significant business development and commercial expertise with new medicines will be invaluable to Immuneering as we explore opportunities to accelerate development and access to new and better treatments for patients with tumors driven by RAS mutations.”

“I have been following Immuneering for a long time and am enthusiastic about joining the team at this exciting time as its lead oncology program IMM-1-104 approaches important development milestones,” said Mr. Brakewood. “I look forward to contributing my expertise and experience to help realize the full potential of Immuneering’s unique mechanism of deep cyclic inhibition for broad populations of cancer patients. I am delighted by the opportunity to work with a team dedicated to bringing innovative medicines to address cancers driven by RAS mutations and other MAPK pathway aberrations.”

Mr. Brakewood has extensive leadership experience in dealmaking, new product planning and commercialization of new medicines. He joins Immuneering from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals where he most recently served as Vice President, Business Unit Head for oncology, Covid-19, and new product planning. At Regeneron, his teams launched three medicines in six indications in the U.S. and globally, including the anti-PD1 Libtayo for patients with advanced cancers. Prior to Regeneron, Mr. Brakewood held several positions of increasing responsibility over 20 years at Merck (MSD), including strategic planning during the launch of Keytruda, business development, brand management, and leadership of an oncology start-up venture. Mr. Brakewood received an MBA from Harvard Business School, an M.A. in physics from Dartmouth College and a B.A. in physics from Bowdoin College.

About Immuneering Corporation

Immuneering is a clinical-stage oncology company developing medicines for broad populations of cancer patients with an initial aim to develop a universal-RAS therapy. The company aims to achieve universal activity through deep cyclic inhibition of the MAPK pathway, impacting cancer cells while sparing healthy cells. Immuneering’s lead product candidate, IMM-1-104, is in a Phase 1/2a study in patients with advanced solid tumors harboring RAS mutations. The company’s development pipeline also includes IMM-6-415, a universal-MAPK program, as well as several early-stage programs. For more information, please visit www.immuneering.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain disclosures that contain "forward-looking statements," including, without limitation, statements regarding Immuneering’s expectations regarding the treatment potential of IMM-1-104, the design, enrollment criteria and conduct of the Phase 1/2a clinical trial, including the unique design of enrolling patients with advanced solid tumors harboring a RAS mutation, the translation of preclinical data into human clinical data, statements regarding Immuneering’s ability to advance its pipeline and further diversify its portfolio and make progress towards its longstanding goal of creating better medicines for cancer patients. Forward-looking statements are based on Immuneering’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, the risks inherent in oncology and neuroscience drug research and development, including target discovery, target validation, lead compound identification, lead compound optimization, preclinical studies, and clinical trials. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in Immuneering’s most recent Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Immuneering undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Media Contact:

Gina Nugent

Nugent Communications

617-460-3579

gina@nugentcommunications.com