Sulliden Mining Capital Inc. Announces Board and Management Changes

TORONTO, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sulliden Mining Capital Inc. (TSX: SMC) (“Sulliden” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Rennie Morkel has been appointed as the chief executive officer and a director of the Company, effective immediately.



Rennie Morkel is a Chartered Accountant having qualified with Ernst & Young South Africa. Mr. Morkel has 19 years of mining sector experience, gained in various senior positions held with Endeavour Mining group, Glencore, China General Nuclear Power Group, Vale, Norilsk Nickel and African Rainbow Minerals. Mr. Morkel’s mining experience has been in uranium, base, and precious metals commodities and in various stages of project life cycles. He holds an Honors degree in Accounting Science from the University of Pretoria.

The appointment of Mr. Morkel follows the resignation of Stan Bharti as the interim chief executive officer and chairman and a director of the Company. The board and management of Sulliden express their gratitude to Mr. Bharti for his efforts and extensive contributions and wish him well in his future endeavours.

About Sulliden

Sulliden is a mining company focused on acquiring and advancing brownfield, development-stage, and early production-stage mining projects.

