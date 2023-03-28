Incident Response Market to Reach USD 83.1 Billion By 2032; Rising Incidences of Cyber Threats to Bolster Growth, says The Brainy Insights

Newark, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 14 billion incident response market will reach USD 83.1 billion by 2032. Businesses collecting sensitive data are more vulnerable to hackers. These details consist of legal, financial, and personal information. Attackers can target companies and even people whose data has been hacked by stealing and keeping vital data. Yet, Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMEs) frequently skip incident response plans due to budget constraints. Due to their small size and limited resources, SMEs typically do not prioritize cybersecurity skills. Moreover, SMEs sometimes don't have disaster data backup and recovery procedures or plans; therefore, using an incident response system in these businesses is crucial. Rapid and efficient communication is necessary for an excellent response to cybersecurity threats.



North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



North America is expected to have the most significant incident response market share. The increasing sophistication of cyber-attacks is a major component of the region's increase in incident response market revenue. Also, the growing concerns about national security, foreign policy, the economy, and public faith in the government's ability to guarantee the protection of the American people are impacting the market's expansion.



Small enterprises dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 7.7 billion.



Small enterprises dominated the market with the most significant market revenue of USD 7.7 billion. An incident response plan template can assist small firms and startups develop and organize risk mitigation strategies. Many businesses need an in-house security team and the resources to protect themselves from cybersecurity issues.



BFSI accounted for the largest share of the market, with market revenue of USD 5.5 billion.



BFSI accounted for the largest share of the market, with market revenue of USD 5.5 billion. Because of the large store of personally identifiable information (PII) about policyholders, the insurance business has become an attractive target for cybercrime within the BFSI sector. After the PII is obtained, a cyber-criminal can engage in destructive actions such as opening credit cards or bank accounts, applying for loans, and other crimes in the policyholder's name.



Cloud security dominated the market with the most significant market revenue of USD 4.9 billion.



Cloud security dominated the market with the most significant market revenue of USD 4.9 billion. Modern organizations are increasingly moving to cloud-based systems. Cloud security is a set of procedures and technology designed to address both external and internal organization security threats. Businesses demand cloud security as they implement their digital transformation strategy and incorporate cloud-based tools and services into their infrastructure.

Market Dynamics:



Drivers: Rising Demand for Incident Response



Incident response is a structured way to deal with and manage the consequences of a security breach or cyber-attack. They are also called computer, security, or information technology incidents. The primary goal here is to address this circumstance to limit damage and reduce recovery time and expenses. Preferably, incident response actions are carried out by the organisation's computer security incident response team, also known as CSIRT, which has historically been selected to include people from information security, general IT, and the C-suite.



Restraint: Time-Consuming Process



The process of incident response is time-consuming as it includes several steps for achieving the best results with no issues; this acts as a restraint for the market. Furthermore, a lack of investment in the incident response market impedes market expansion, particularly in emerging markets.



Opportunity: Rise in Cyber Attacks



The global incident response market is predicted to rise due to the increasing cyber-attack sophistication. For example, in December 2020, SolarWinds, a firm based in the United States that provides IT software solutions to 33,000 customers worldwide, was hacked, leaving high-security federal departments and thousands of large private companies vulnerable to Russian hackers.



Challenge: Security Issues



As the companies have all the sensitive data, they are an important target for hackers. Sometimes incident response doesn't work properly, which affects the market directly. Furthermore, due to these security issues, governments impose strict regulations on the market, which will challenge the market.

Some of the major players operating in the incident response market are:



● Broadcom Inc.

● Palo Alto Networks

● McAfee LLC

● International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

● Check Point Software Technologies, Ltd.

● Cisco Systems, Inc.

● BAE Systems Inc.

● RiskIQ and AT&T Cybersecurity

● NTT, Inc.



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Organisation:



● Large Enterprise

● Small Enterprise



By Vertical:



● BFSI

● Retail & Commerce

● Government

● Travel & Hospitality

● Healthcare & Life Sciences

● IT & Communication

● Others



By Security:



● Web Security

● Endpoint Security

● Application Security

● Network Security

● Cloud Security



