The global emotion detection and recognition market size is projected to grow from USD 23.5 billion in 2022 to USD 42.9 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.8%

• By component, the software segment to hold the largest market size



With more competition, image recognition cameras are using more sophisticated hardware and software sensors to recognize product placements more accurately.In the pandemic crisis, picture recognition technology has also been widely adopted in a number of nations.



For instance, to identify people and stop the transmission of the virus, Moscow, Russia, and China have implemented image recognition, pattern recognition, and facial recognition technology.As a result, the image recognition market’s software component has expanded.



In addition to this, several businesses created cutting-edge picture recognition software during the epidemic or have licensed its use.As an illustration, PUX has obtained a license for its FaceU software to support Driver Monitoring System (DMS) for resilience against masked faces.



Thus, it can be concluded that these elements fuel the EDR market during the forecasted period.



By Software, facial expression and recognition segment to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Facial recognition is an integral part of the emotion detection and recognition system, as it helps the identification of emotions gathered from facial expressions and generates real-time results.Facial expression recognition helps identify feature vectors, such as surprise, happiness, sadness, anger, and fear.



Therefore, this encourages the adoption of emotion detection technology in interviews.For instance, Unilever is deploying this technology to check the confidence level of the candidate and make decisions on whether the individual will be suitable for client-facing roles.



Furthermore, in the marketing and advertisement segment, Kellogg’s uses the emotion detection and recognition technology for branding and advertisement.Based on various ads shown to the group, it analyzes the captured expressions and makes decisions on which advertisement to finalize.



These factors would drive the adoption of emotion detection and recognition technology solutions in the facial expression and recognition segment and as a result the facial expression and recognition segment registers the highest CAGR during the forecasted period.

• By application area, the medical emergency segment to grow at higher CAGR during the forecast period



The realm of medical emergency greatly benefits from emotion detection and recognition systems.Businesses that operate in this sector combine emotion detection and recognition technology by assessing a person’s emotional state of mind, pain, and any medical disorders that may be detected through facial clues, such as autism and depression.



As it can identify pain in persons who cannot verbally express it, this technology is a gift to the health sciences. Therefore, the medical emergency segment is anticipated to grow at higher CAGR during the forecast period.



Breakdown of primaries

The study contains insights from various industry experts, ranging from component suppliers to Tier 1 companies and OEMs. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 35%, and Tier 3 – 25%

• By Designation: C-level – 45%, Directors – 35%, and Managers – 25%

• By Region: North America – 35%, Europe – 25%, Asia Pacific – 30%, MEA – 5%, Latin America -5%

Major vendors in the global EDR market include NEC (Japan), IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Apple (US), Google (US), Tobii (Sweden), Affectiva (US), Elliptic Labs (Norway), Intel (US), Cognitec (Germany), NVISO (Switzerland), Noldus (Netherlands), GestureTek (Canada), iMotions (Denmark), Numenta (US), PointGrab (Israel), Ayonix (Japan), Pyreos (UK), Eyeris (US), Beyond Verbal (Israel), Kairos (US), Sentiance (Belgium), Raydiant (US), and Sony Depthsensing Solutions (Belgium).

