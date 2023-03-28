Functional Apparel Global Market to Reach $477.1 Billion by 2027: Functional Apparel to Reap Rich Dividends with Health & Wellness Trends

Dublin, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Functional Apparel: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Functional Apparel estimated at US$294 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$477.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Sportswear, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.1% CAGR and reach US$155.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Footwear segment is readjusted to a revised 6.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $94.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.8% CAGR
The Functional Apparel market in the U.S. is estimated at US$94.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$71.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.4% and 5.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.
Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$55.8 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 198 Featured) -
- 361 Degrees International Limited
- Adidas AG
- Amer Sports Oyj
- Asics Corporation
- Calvin Klein
- Columbia Sportswear Company
- HanesBrands Inc.
- Head
- Hugo Boss AG
- Icebreaker
- Jockey International, Inc.
- Lululemon Athletic Inc
- MIZUNO Corporation
- NIKE, Inc.
- Phillips-Van Heusen Corporation
- Puma SE
- Ralph Lauren Corporation
- Reebok International Ltd.
- Russell Brands, LLC
- Skechers USA Inc.
- The Gap, Inc.
- The North Face, Inc.
- Umbro
- Under Armour, Inc.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|530
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$294 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$477.1 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
- COVID-19 Marks Shift of Fashion Industry with Buzz for Functional Fashion
- Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Triggering Negative Tide in GDP
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
- An Introduction to Functional Apparel
- Functional Apparel Design & Manufacturing
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Sportswear Remains Coveted Segment of Functional Apparel Market
- Professional Athletic: A Major Application of Functional Apparel
- Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Maintain Position as Primary Distribution Channel
- Developed Regions Hold Upper Hand in Functional Apparel Market
- Competition
- Recent Market Activity
- Functional Apparel - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Functional Apparel to Reap Rich Dividends with Health & Wellness Trend
- Rising Participation in Sporting Activities & Inclination Towards Workouts Fuel Demand for Sports Functional Apparel
- Participation in Sports & Fitness Activities Favors Growth in Functional Apparel Market: Average % of Americans Engaged in Sports & Fitness Activity Each Day for 2010, 2014 and 2019
- Sports & Fitness Clothing Market Presents Growth Opportunities for Functional Fitness & Sports Apparel: Global Sports & Fitness Clothing Market Size (in US$ Million) for the Years 2019 and 2025
- Performance Outdoor Apparel
- Reactive Fabrics and Materials in Sports Clothing
- Improving Performance of Athletes in Professional Sports
- Smart Clothing with Thermal Changes
- Heated Sports Clothing Picks Up
- Snow Sports Functional Apparel Gains Strength
- Consumer Preference for Activewear in Daily Life to Fuel Functional Sportswear Market
- Global Activewear Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025
- Technology Trends Revolutionizing Active Wear Market
- Protective Clothing: A Key Part of Functional Apparel Market
- Notable Trends in Protective Clothing Market
- Introduction of Nanotechnology Applications Fuel Growth for Protective Clothing Market
- Mandatory Regulations Drive Focus onto Protective Textiles
- Rising Demand for Performance Boosting Apparel Bodes Well for the Functional Apparel Market
- Functional and Durable Work Apparel Grows in Prominence
- Expanding Needs of Workwear Industry to Drive Gains in Functional Work Apparel Market: Global Workwear Market Size (in US$ Million) for the Years 2019 & 2024
- Rise in Workplace Accidents Fuels Demand for Functional Apparel
- High Levels of Workplace Related Accidents Bring Renewed Emphasis on Functional Protective Clothing: Global Annual Work Related Fatalities (In Thousand) by Region
- COVID-19 Pandemic Disrupts Functional Workwear Apparel Industry
- Advent of Innovative Technologies Fuel Demand for Functional Workwear Apparel
- Superior Attributes of Flame-Retardant Workwear over Traditional Workwear Benefit Market
- Multi-Functional and Lighter Fabric Workwear Grows in Demand in Oil & Gas Industry
- Functional Medical Clothing Grows in Importance amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic
- Safety Requirements Drive Need for Medical Textiles
- Functional Footwear Designed to Improve Comfort & Ensure Safety
- Rising Concerns over Environmental Degradation Fuel Demand for Natural and Eco-Friendly Fibers
- Focus on the Use of Natural Fibers in Functional Clothing
- Multi-Functional Durable Clothing: High Growth Opportunities
- Groundbreaking Technologies Adding Feather to Functional Apparel's Cap
- Technological Advancements Fastrack Adoption of Functional Apparels
- E-Commerce Platforms Boost Growth in Functional Apparel Market
- COVID-19 Driven Rise in E-Commerce Sales Benefit Functional Apparel Market: Global Retail E-Commerce Website Traffic in Average Monthly Visits (in Billions) for Jun-2019 to Jun-2020
- Demographic Trends Impact Prospects: Urbanization & Middle Class Population Influence Growth
- World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
- Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
- Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
