Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) Market to Reach $9.3 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) estimated at US$6.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.3 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 4.2% over the period 2022-2030. Liquid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.8% CAGR and reach US$5.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Solid segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.8% CAGR
The Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 3.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured)
- Covestro AG
- Stepan Company
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Saturated Polyester Resins - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Saturated Polyester Resins
(SPR) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Saturated Polyester
Resins (SPR) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Powder Coatings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Powder Coatings by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Powder Coatings by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Paints by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Industrial Paints by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Paints by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Coil &
Can Coatings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Coil & Can Coatings by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Coil & Can Coatings by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Paints by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Automotive Paints by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Paints by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flexible Packaging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Flexible Packaging by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Flexible Packaging by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) Market
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2030
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Liquid by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Liquid by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Liquid by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Solid by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: World Historic Review for Solid by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for Solid by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States
for 2023 (E)
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) by Type - Liquid and Solid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA Historic Review for Saturated Polyester Resins
(SPR) by Type - Liquid and Solid Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 31: USA 16-Year Perspective for Saturated Polyester
Resins (SPR) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Liquid and Solid for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) by Application - Powder
Coatings, Industrial Paints, Coil & Can Coatings, Automotive
Paints, Flexible Packaging and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA Historic Review for Saturated Polyester Resins
(SPR) by Application - Powder Coatings, Industrial Paints, Coil &
Can Coatings, Automotive Paints, Flexible Packaging and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: USA 16-Year Perspective for Saturated Polyester
Resins (SPR) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Powder Coatings, Industrial Paints, Coil & Can
Coatings, Automotive Paints, Flexible Packaging and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) by Type - Liquid and Solid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Saturated Polyester Resins
(SPR) by Type - Liquid and Solid Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 37: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Saturated Polyester
Resins (SPR) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Liquid and Solid for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) by Application - Powder
Coatings, Industrial Paints, Coil & Can Coatings, Automotive
Paints, Flexible Packaging and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Saturated Polyester Resins
(SPR) by Application - Powder Coatings, Industrial Paints, Coil &
Can Coatings, Automotive Paints, Flexible Packaging and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Saturated Polyester
Resins (SPR) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Powder Coatings, Industrial Paints, Coil & Can
Coatings, Automotive Paints, Flexible Packaging and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) by Type - Liquid and Solid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Saturated Polyester Resins
(SPR) by Type - Liquid and Solid Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 43: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Saturated Polyester
Resins (SPR) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Liquid and Solid for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) by Application - Powder
Coatings, Industrial Paints, Coil & Can Coatings, Automotive
Paints, Flexible Packaging and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Saturated Polyester Resins
(SPR) by Application - Powder Coatings, Industrial Paints, Coil &
Can Coatings, Automotive Paints, Flexible Packaging and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Saturated Polyester
Resins (SPR) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Powder Coatings, Industrial Paints, Coil & Can
Coatings, Automotive Paints, Flexible Packaging and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) by Type - Liquid and Solid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: China Historic Review for Saturated Polyester Resins
(SPR) by Type - Liquid and Solid Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 49: China 16-Year Perspective for Saturated Polyester
Resins (SPR) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Liquid and Solid for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) by Application - Powder
Coatings, Industrial Paints, Coil & Can Coatings, Automotive
Paints, Flexible Packaging and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: China Historic Review for Saturated Polyester Resins
(SPR) by Application - Powder Coatings, Industrial Paints, Coil &
Can Coatings, Automotive Paints, Flexible Packaging and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: China 16-Year Perspective for Saturated Polyester
Resins (SPR) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Powder Coatings, Industrial Paints, Coil & Can
Coatings, Automotive Paints, Flexible Packaging and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Saturated Polyester Resins
(SPR) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 55: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Saturated Polyester
Resins (SPR) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and
Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) by Type - Liquid and Solid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Saturated Polyester Resins
(SPR) by Type - Liquid and Solid Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 58: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Saturated Polyester
Resins (SPR) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Liquid and Solid for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) by Application - Powder
Coatings, Industrial Paints, Coil & Can Coatings, Automotive
Paints, Flexible Packaging and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Saturated Polyester Resins
(SPR) by Application - Powder Coatings, Industrial Paints, Coil &
Can Coatings, Automotive Paints, Flexible Packaging and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Saturated Polyester
Resins (SPR) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Powder Coatings, Industrial Paints, Coil & Can
Coatings, Automotive Paints, Flexible Packaging and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) by Type - Liquid and Solid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: France Historic Review for Saturated Polyester Resins
(SPR) by Type - Liquid and Solid Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 64: France 16-Year Perspective for Saturated Polyester
Resins (SPR) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Liquid and Solid for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) by Application - Powder
Coatings, Industrial Paints, Coil & Can Coatings, Automotive
Paints, Flexible Packaging and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: France Historic Review for Saturated Polyester Resins
(SPR) by Application - Powder Coatings, Industrial Paints, Coil &
Can Coatings, Automotive Paints, Flexible Packaging and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: France 16-Year Perspective for Saturated Polyester
Resins (SPR) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Powder Coatings, Industrial Paints, Coil & Can
Coatings, Automotive Paints, Flexible Packaging and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) by Type - Liquid and Solid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Saturated Polyester
Resins (SPR) by Type - Liquid and Solid Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Saturated Polyester
Resins (SPR) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Liquid and Solid for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) by Application - Powder
Coatings, Industrial Paints, Coil & Can Coatings, Automotive
Paints, Flexible Packaging and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Saturated Polyester
Resins (SPR) by Application - Powder Coatings, Industrial
Paints, Coil & Can Coatings, Automotive Paints, Flexible
Packaging and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 73: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Saturated Polyester
Resins (SPR) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Powder Coatings, Industrial Paints, Coil & Can
Coatings, Automotive Paints, Flexible Packaging and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) by Type - Liquid and Solid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Saturated Polyester Resins
(SPR) by Type - Liquid and Solid Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 76: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Saturated Polyester
Resins (SPR) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Liquid and Solid for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) by Application - Powder
Coatings, Industrial Paints, Coil & Can Coatings, Automotive
Paints, Flexible Packaging and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Saturated Polyester Resins
(SPR) by Application - Powder Coatings, Industrial Paints, Coil &
Can Coatings, Automotive Paints, Flexible Packaging and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Saturated Polyester
Resins (SPR) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Powder Coatings, Industrial Paints, Coil & Can
Coatings, Automotive Paints, Flexible Packaging and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom
for 2023 (E)
Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) by Type - Liquid and Solid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK Historic Review for Saturated Polyester Resins
(SPR) by Type - Liquid and Solid Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 82: UK 16-Year Perspective for Saturated Polyester Resins
(SPR) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid
and Solid for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) by Application - Powder
Coatings, Industrial Paints, Coil & Can Coatings, Automotive
Paints, Flexible Packaging and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: UK Historic Review for Saturated Polyester Resins
(SPR) by Application - Powder Coatings, Industrial Paints, Coil &
Can Coatings, Automotive Paints, Flexible Packaging and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: UK 16-Year Perspective for Saturated Polyester Resins
(SPR) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Powder Coatings, Industrial Paints, Coil & Can Coatings,
Automotive Paints, Flexible Packaging and Other Applications
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
SPAIN
Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) by Type - Liquid and Solid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Spain Historic Review for Saturated Polyester Resins
(SPR) by Type - Liquid and Solid Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 88: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Saturated Polyester
Resins (SPR) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Liquid and Solid for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 89: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) by Application - Powder
Coatings, Industrial Paints, Coil & Can Coatings, Automotive
Paints, Flexible Packaging and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Spain Historic Review for Saturated Polyester Resins
(SPR) by Application - Powder Coatings, Industrial Paints, Coil &
Can Coatings, Automotive Paints, Flexible Packaging and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Saturated Polyester
Resins (SPR) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Powder Coatings, Industrial Paints, Coil & Can
Coatings, Automotive Paints, Flexible Packaging and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
RUSSIA
Table 92: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) by Type - Liquid and Solid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Russia Historic Review for Saturated Polyester Resins
(SPR) by Type - Liquid and Solid Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 94: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Saturated Polyester
Resins (SPR) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Liquid and Solid for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 95: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) by Application - Powder
Coatings, Industrial Paints, Coil & Can Coatings, Automotive
Paints, Flexible Packaging and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Russia Historic Review for Saturated Polyester Resins
(SPR) by Application - Powder Coatings, Industrial Paints, Coil &
Can Coatings, Automotive Paints, Flexible Packaging and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Saturated Polyester
Resins (SPR) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Powder Coatings, Industrial Paints, Coil & Can
Coatings, Automotive Paints, Flexible Packaging and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) by Type - Liquid and Solid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Saturated
Polyester Resins (SPR) by Type - Liquid and Solid Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Saturated
Polyester Resins (SPR) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Liquid and Solid for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 101: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) by Application -
Powder Coatings, Industrial Paints, Coil & Can Coatings,
Automotive Paints, Flexible Packaging and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Saturated
Polyester Resins (SPR) by Application - Powder Coatings,
Industrial Paints, Coil & Can Coatings, Automotive Paints,
Flexible Packaging and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Saturated
Polyester Resins (SPR) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Powder Coatings, Industrial Paints, Coil & Can
Coatings, Automotive Paints, Flexible Packaging and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for
2023 (E)
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) by Geographic Region -
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Saturated Polyester
Resins (SPR) by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 106: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Saturated
Polyester Resins (SPR) by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and
Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) by Type - Liquid and Solid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Saturated Polyester
Resins (SPR) by Type - Liquid and Solid Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Saturated
Polyester Resins (SPR) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Liquid and Solid for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) by Application - Powder
Coatings, Industrial Paints, Coil & Can Coatings, Automotive
Paints, Flexible Packaging and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Saturated Polyester
Resins (SPR) by Application - Powder Coatings, Industrial
Paints, Coil & Can Coatings, Automotive Paints, Flexible
Packaging and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 112: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Saturated
Polyester Resins (SPR) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Powder Coatings, Industrial Paints, Coil & Can
Coatings, Automotive Paints, Flexible Packaging and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
AUSTRALIA
Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2023
(E)
Table 113: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) by Type - Liquid and Solid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 114: Australia Historic Review for Saturated Polyester
Resins (SPR) by Type - Liquid and Solid Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 115: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Saturated
Polyester Resins (SPR) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Liquid and Solid for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 116: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) by Application - Powder
Coatings, Industrial Paints, Coil & Can Coatings, Automotive
Paints, Flexible Packaging and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 117: Australia Historic Review for Saturated Polyester
Resins (SPR) by Application - Powder Coatings, Industrial
Paints, Coil & Can Coatings, Automotive Paints, Flexible
Packaging and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 118: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Saturated
Polyester Resins (SPR) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Powder Coatings, Industrial Paints, Coil & Can
Coatings, Automotive Paints, Flexible Packaging and Other
