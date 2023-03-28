Global Home Security Systems Strategic Business Report 2023: Smart Locks Emerge as the Leading Growth Category in the Access Control Systems Segment

Dublin, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Home Security Systems: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Home Security Systems estimated at US$54 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$87.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Video Surveillance Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.1% CAGR and reach US$35.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Access Control Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $17.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.9% CAGR
The Home Security Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$17.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.1% and 5.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.5% CAGR.
