Global Home Security Systems Strategic Business Report 2023: Smart Locks Emerge as the Leading Growth Category in the Access Control Systems Segment

The global market for Home Security Systems estimated at US$54 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$87.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Video Surveillance Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.1% CAGR and reach US$35.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Access Control Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $17.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.9% CAGR



The Home Security Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$17.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.1% and 5.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.5% CAGR.



Rising Security Threats & Safety Concerns at Residential Places Provide the Foundation for the Growth of Home Security Systems

Ever-Present Threat of Burglary & Home Break-Ins Drives Demand for Home Security Systems: Number of Burglaries Per 100,000 People by Country for the Year 2021

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few

So How Fast Or Slow Are We Moving?

How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How Soon the Pandemic Will End: Global Percentage (%) of Population Administered With Vaccines in Advanced Economies, Emerging Markets, and Low-Income Countries As of July 2021

How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country

Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges

Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - "Vaccine Efficiency Against New Strains is Decreasing"

Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?

With IMF's Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021, Most Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite a Continuing Pandemic

A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by New Variants, Comes as a Relief for Suffering Industries & Markets: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2017, 2019, 2020, and 2022

How the Construction Industry, a Key Influencer of Opportunities in the Home Security Systems Market, Was Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?

Global Construction Spending (In US$ Trillion) for the Years 2019, 2020, & 2021

Home Security Systems: Definition, Importance & Benefits

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

World Brands

Smart Locks Emerge as the Leading Growth Category in the Access Control Systems Segment

Technology Innovations in the Smart Locks Space: A Review

Rise in Home Fires, Awareness Over Fire Safety & Strict Regulations Step Up the Importance of Installing Fire Safety/Protection Systems

Percentage Distribution of Causes of Fires at Home: 2020

Property Damage (In US$ Billion) in the US Caused by Structure Fires for the Years 2010-2019

Strong Demand for Networked Cameras Emerge as a Key Trend in the Home Video Surveillance Space

Rise of Smart Homes & Home Automation to Offer Growth Opportunities on a Platter

Smart Homes Emerge as a Disruptive Trend Enhancing Lives of Homeowners & Also Creating New Market Opportunities for Smart Security Technologies & Solutions: Global Smart Homes Market by Category in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 and 2022

Security and Surveillance in Smart Homes: A Review

Home Automation and Security Systems Converge to Promote security Along With Comfort, Energy Efficiency & Convenience

Automation & Home Security: A Special Focus

Video Doorbells Market: A Promising Market

Home Renovations & Need for Better Buildings for Post Pandemic Living to Spur Sales of Home Security Systems

Residential Renovations to Regain Lost Momentum Post Pandemic

AI to Revolutionize Home Security. Here's How

Role of Blockchain in Home Security Systems

Continuous Innovation Remains Crucial to Growth

Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Aging Population: An Important Growth Driver

Aging Homeowners Staying Alone Highlights the Need for Home Security & Emergency Response Systems: Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Rapid Urbanization & Rise in Better Provisioned Houses for the Middle Class Drive Demand For Home Security Systems

Total Population Worldwide by Urban and Rural Population in Million: 1950-2050

Global Middle Class Population (in Million) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035

Role of IoT in Home Security Systems

Growing Popularity Wireless Home Security Systems to Boost Market Prospects

