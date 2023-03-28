IT Consulting Services Market Growth USD 1179.67 Million by 2023-2028: Analyzing Views and Position in Global Competition

Pune, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IT Consulting Services market research report aims to provide a comprehensive analysis of the size, shares, and revenue of the IT Consulting Services industry across various regions. The report covers a detailed regional analysis of the market, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Our research study identifies key market trends, growth opportunities, and challenges that are influencing the market's growth in each region. Moreover, the IT Consulting Services market report also includes a competitive analysis of major players operating in the market, their market shares, and their business strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

The IT Consulting Services market report also includes customer preference analysis, market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities, new product releases, and information on the impact of COVID-19 and regional conflicts.

Global IT Consulting Services market size was valued at USD 906.47 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.49% during the forecast period, reaching USD 1179.67 million by 2028.



Key Companies Covered in IT Consulting Services Market Report: -

PricewaterhouseCoopers

Synoptek

CGI

IBM

HCL Technologies

Ernst & Young

McKinsey & Company

HP

Capgemini

Fujitsu

Accenture

Boston Consulting Group

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Hexaware Technologies

Infosys

Cognizant

Deloitte

SAP Services

Wipro

Segmentation by Types: -

Operations Consulting

Security Consulting

Strategy Consulting

Segmentation by Applications: -

SME

Large Enterprise

Geographic Segmentation: -

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War Influence Analysis: -

In addition, the report offers an analysis of the influence of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War on the IT Consulting Services market worldwide. Readers will gain insight into how the pandemic, post-pandemic, and the war have impacted various aspects of the market, such as demand, consumption, transportation, consumer behaviour, supply chain management, export and import, and production. The study will enable businesses to understand the changes in the IT Consulting Services market scenario and adjust their strategies accordingly.

Reasons to buy this report on the IT Consulting Services market, including: -

Stay updated with the latest developments and novel technology integration in the market. Gain a better understanding of the impact of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War on the IT Consulting Services industry. Identify the regions to target for global expansion. Gain insights into end-user perceptions of IT Consulting Services adoption. Identify key players in the market and understand their valuable contributions.

Years considered for this report: -

Historical Years: 2018-2022

Base Year: 2022

Estimated Year: 2023

Forecast Period: 2023-2028

TOC of IT Consulting Services Market Research Report: -

1 IT Consulting Services Market Overview

2 Industry Outlook

3 Global IT Consulting Services Market Landscape by Player

4 Global IT Consulting Services Sales Volume and Revenue Region Wise (2018-2023)

5 Global IT Consulting Services Sales Volume, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Global IT Consulting Services Market Analysis by Application

8 IT Consulting Services Market Upstream and Downstream Analysis

9 Players Profiles

10 Research Findings and Conclusion

11 Appendix

