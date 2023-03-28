Global Nanocellulose Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand for Sustainable Products with Advances in Material Science Drives Growth

Dublin, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Nanocellulose Market by Type (MFC & NFC, CNC/NCC), Raw Material (Wood, Non-wood), Application (Paper & Pulp, Composites, Paints & Coatings, Biomedical & Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Sensors), and Region - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The nanocellulose market is projected to grow from USD 0.4 billion in 2022 to USD 2.0 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 21.9% from 2022 to 2030. The global market for nanocellulose is driven by major factors such growth in various applications, rising concerns regarding the environment and the increasing demand for highly sustainable products.

By type, the MFC & NFC segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of nanocellulose market during 2022 to 2030

Based on type, the MFC & NFC is estimated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. MFC can be used in fiber-based materials, water-based dispersions and solutions, and other applications such as composites, concrete, and hydrogels.

The wood segment in raw material is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on raw material, the wood is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Wood-based nanocelluloses find applications in newly developed nanocomposites, adhesives, and wastewater treatment; hence, the segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

By application, the composite segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of nanocellulose market during 2022 to 2030

Based on application, the composite is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Composites are used in various applications such as in the automotive & aerospace industry, interiors are designed with nanocellulose-reinforced composite materials to reduce the weight and improve the performance of materials

The nanocellulose market in Europe region is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Europe region is projected to register the highest CAGR in the nanocellulose market from 2022 to 2030. Europe is one of the key market for nanocellulose. The region has high demand for the nanocellulose due to rising demand from various applications such as paper & pulp, composites, among others.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Demand for Sustainable Products with Advances in Material Science

Private and Government Funding for Research on Nanocellulose in Developed Countries

Restraints

Regulatory Barriers

Opportunities

Focus on Developing Lightweight Vehicles

Emergence of Innovative Applications of Nanocellulose Materials

Establishing Public-Private Partnerships

Increasing Awareness About Potential Use of Nanocellulose

Challenges

Issues Associated with Product Standardization

Requirement for High-End Machinery and Expertise to Produce Nanocellulose

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Rising Demand for Sustainable Products to Provide Opportunities for Players in Nanocellulose Market

4.2 Finland and Pulp & Paper Application Accounted for Largest Market Shares, by Volume, in 2021

4.3 MFC & NFC Segment to Capture Largest Market Share, by Volume, During Forecast Period

4.4 Wood Segment to Hold Largest Market Share, by Volume, During Forecast Period

4.5 Pulp & Paper to be Largest Application in Nanocellulose Market from 2022 to 2030

4.6 Finland to Record Highest CAGR in Overall Nanocellulose Market During Forecast Period

5 Market Overview

6 Industrial Trends

7 Nanocellulose Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 MFC & NFC

7.3 NCC/CNC

7.4 Others

8 Nanocellulose Market, by Raw Material

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Wood

8.3 Non-Wood

9 Nanocellulose Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Pulp & Paper

9.3 Composites

9.4 Biomedical & Pharmaceuticals

9.5 Paints & Coatings

9.6 Electronics & Sensors

9.7 Others

10 Nanocellulose Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

13 Appendix

