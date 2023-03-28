The wheat protein market is projected to reach USD 3.2 billion by 2028 from USD 2.5 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.9%

New York, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Wheat Protein Market by Product, Form, Concentration, Application & Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05333366/?utm_source=GNW

The factors responsible for the growth of the wheat protein industry are the increase in lactose-intolerant consumers, health concerns, evolving protein source preferences, and a thriving food-processing sector that is introducing a wide variety of plant-based food & beverage products.

"By application, Bakery & Snacks is projected in high demand during the forecast period."

Wheat gluten is used in the bakery industry.It is used in bakery products such as pasta, bread, and pastries.



Its viscoelastic properties improve the dough’s strength, while its water absorption capacity enables improvised product yield, softness, and shelf-life of baked products.In Europe, the rise in the aging population and growing health concerns have compelled consumers to opt for healthier alternatives such as value-added baked goods.



Increasing disposable incomes and higher living standards have boosted the demand for bakery products in Europe.Bread and biscuits are the most consumed products; however, the demand for other bakery items, such as cakes, pastries, and cookies, is also increasing.



Kröner-Stärke, a German-based company, provides vital wheat gluten, which finds application in bakery products. Furthermore, a well-known company, Kellogg’s, provides wheat protein-based snacks such as Pop-Tarts are a popular toaster pastry that typically contains wheat protein. Nestle also provides such as Nestle Crunch and Toll House Cookies. The bakery sector in the wheat protein market witnesses a paradigm shift in consumer interest toward health-enriching and functional foods.

"By form, Dry wheat protein to dominate the market during the forecast period."

The dry form of wheat proteins is preferred among manufacturers of the food & beverage industry due to several benefits. Wheat proteins in the dry form are characterized by better stability and, ease of handling & better storage conditions compared to the liquid form.

"By region, Asia Pacific to drive market growth during the forecast period."

Wheat proteins are highly cost-effective as compared to other proteins and find applications in various food industries, mainly bakeries.Bakery products account for a significant share of the food processing industry, and their consumption continues to rise due to the growing population, rising awareness, and increasing urbanization.



The overall investment level in Asia and the Pacific regions has increased substantially over the past decade, especially in China, which contributes to rapid economic growth. The region hosts a strong agricultural production base, which is a key factor in producing plant-based protein sources.



