Rayon Fibers Global Market to 2028: Players Include Aditya Birla, Kelheim Fibres, The Lenzing Group and Toray Industries

Dublin, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rayon Fibers Market by Type (Viscose Rayon, Modal Rayon, Cupramonium Rayons, and Others), Application (Automotive and Transport, Personal Care, Aerospace and Defense, Manufacturing, Textile, Healthcare, and Others), and Region 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global rayon fibers market size reached US$ 18.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the analyst expects the market to reach US$ 28.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.99% during 2022-2028.

Companies Mentioned

Aditya Birla Group

Kelheim Fibres GmbH

The Lenzing Group

Toray Industries Inc.

The widespread product utilization in the textile industry and the rising demand for eco-friendly fibers represent some of the key factors driving the market.



Rayon fibers are artificial textile materials made from regenerated and purified cellulose obtained from wood pulp or cotton. Viscose, modal, lyocell, cuprammonium, polynosic, and acetate are some of the most common types of rayon fibers. They are widely used in clothing, homeware, tire chords, surgical wraps, personal care products, food packaging, conveyor belts, industrial fabrics, and parachute cords.

Rayon fibers are soft, smooth, comfortable, and shiny materials with breathability and moisture-absorbent properties. As compared to polyester, rayon fibers are flexible, silkier, can withstand high-temperature conditions, and are obtained from natural raw materials. They are also cost-effective, wrinkle-free, aesthetically appealing, easy to dye, and blend well with other fibers. As a result, rayon fibers find wide-ranging applications across the textile, automotive, defense, aerospace, and healthcare industries.



The rising product utilization in the textile industry is one of the primary factors driving the market growth. Rayon fibers are widely used to produce shirts, jackets, hats, socks, bedsheets, sarees, dresses, and other textiles due to their luxurious appearance, high shape retention, and enhanced comfort. In addition to this, the widespread product utilization in athletic wear owing to its high moisture-absorbency and breathability that keeps individuals cool and dry while exercising is acting as another growth-inducing factor.

Furthermore, rising product adoption in the personal care industry to manufacture wipes, diapers, and various feminine hygiene products, such as sanitary towels, sanitary napkins, and tampons, as it offers quick liquid absorption and excellent dry surface, is providing an impetus to the market growth.

Moreover, the incorporation of various carbon products, such as carbon black, graphite and activated carbon, to improve electrical conductivity and adsorption and lubricating properties of rayon fibers that can be utilized in industrial textiles, shoe insoles, and to seal pumps and fittings is positively influencing the market growth.

Apart from this, increasing product adoption in the healthcare industry to produce surgical wraps, bandages, caps, masks, wipes, and gowns is favoring the market growth. Besides this, the rising demand for sustainable fabrics that are biodegradable and manufactured from renewable raw materials due to escalating environmental concerns among the masses is facilitating the market growth.

Other factors, including increasing product utilization in papermaking, the rising product demand as a feedstock in the production of carbon fiber, and the widespread product utilization in the automotive industry to manufacture tire cords and brake lining hoses, are anticipated to drive the market growth.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global rayon fibers market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global rayon fibers market?

What are the key regional markets?

Which countries represent the most attractive rayon fibers markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the competitive structure of the global rayon fibers market?

Who are the key players/companies in the global rayon fibers market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Rayon Fibers Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Viscose Rayon

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Modal Rayon

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Cupramonium Rayon

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Automotive & Transport

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Personal Care

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Aerospace & Defense

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Manufacturing

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Textile

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Healthcare

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast

7.7 Other

7.7.1 Market Trends

7.7.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Region



9 Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities



10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis



12 Price Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7qppk1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.