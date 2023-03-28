RocketLinks participates in the international development of the Dékuple Group by expanding into the UK and US markets

Paris, March 28, 2023 - RocketLinks, the Dékuple Group's SaaS martech solution, continues its international development by expanding its market to the UK and the USA and is part of the Group's overall internationalization process.

With 10% of its revenue to be generated internationally by 2022, RocketLinks, a sponsored article buying platform that offers a full range of services for SEO and branding performance, has been preparing this expansion phase to international markets for several months:

Recruitment of a business developer and a lead media trader, both English speakers.

Expansion of the catalog with more than 80,000 media, of which more than 45,000 are international, and more than 20,000 in English.

Signing of a commercial partnership with Primelis, the leader in search marketing in France, which is experiencing strong growth in the United States.





In addition, RocketLinks intends to develop more abroad thanks to brands looking to develop their digital visibility and their natural referencing via sponsored articles and netlinking and also thanks to search marketing agencies that include netlinking in their consulting and services.

"Our ambition to become a leader in data marketing in Europe is to accompany our French and European customers in various international markets. RocketLinks is part of this commitment, while also aiming to address the local market", explains Bertrand Laurioz, CEO of the Dékuple Group.

"Since its creation in 2010, RocketLinks has become the leader in sponsored article buying in France. Over time, we have been able to gradually expand our scope of action in other markets. Today, we have strong international ambitions thanks to the agencies and advertisers who trust us, and with whom we co-construct our offers." explains Maxime Doki-Thonon, CEO of RocketLinks.

About DÉKUPLE

Created in 1972, DÉKUPLE is a major actor in cross-channel data marketing. The Group designs, markets and implements, on its own behalf or on behalf of its partners and clients, acquisition, loyalty and customer relationship management services across all distribution channels. This expertise allows Dékuple to support brands in their marketing needs but also to create recurring revenue generating portfolios on his behalf. Today, the Group works with more than 500 brands, including two-thirds of the CAC 40 companies and many small and medium-sized businesses.

DÉKUPLE had a turnover of 181.2 million euros in 2022. With operations in France, Spain, Portugal and China, the Group employs over 1,000 people.

DÉKUPLE is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris - Compartment C. ISIN code: FR0000062978 - DKUPL www.dekuple.com

About RocketLinks

Founded in 2010, RocketLinks is the world's first full-service SEO and branding platform. RocketLinks supports SEO and Netlinking experts by co-building their campaigns and offering complementary services. Its innovative and unique features allow its clients to achieve their marketing goals. 30 specialists support customers on both the technological and human fronts. With an international presence, RocketLinks offers the most competitive prices with an average of 15% off and has over 80,000 media outlets.

