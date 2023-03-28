Smart for Life’s Greens First CEO Ryan Benson Provides Video Update on Boxout Distribution Agreement

MIAMI, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart for Life, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMFL) (“Smart for Life” or the “Company”), a global leader in the Health & Wellness sector marketing and manufacturing nutritional supplements and foods worldwide, today provided a video presentation of Ryan Benson, Greens First CEO, discussing the recently announced Boxout distribution agreement.



Darren Minton, Chief Executive Officer of Smart for Life, noted, “The recently announced Boxout agreement entered into by Smart for Life’s Greens First subsidiary is a material event for us and a major component driving the growth of that company. Ryan Benson, Greens First CEO and a key member of our management team, engineered that transaction and the video presented here details the Boxout and Greens First partnership.”

Interested investors can access the video here: smartforlifecorp.com/2023/03/27/video-greens-first-ceo-ryan-benson-discusses-boxout-distribution.

About Smart for Life, Inc.

Smart for Life, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMFL) is engaged in the development, marketing, manufacturing, acquisition, operation and sale of a broad spectrum of nutritional and related products with an emphasis on health and wellness. Structured as a global holding company, the Company is executing a buy-and-build strategy with serial accretive acquisitions creating a vertically integrated company with an objective of aggregating companies generating a minimum of $300 million in revenues within the next thirty-six months. To drive growth and earnings, Smart for Life is developing proprietary products as well as acquiring other profitable companies, encompassing brands, manufacturing and distribution channels. The Company currently operates five subsidiaries including Ceautamed Worldwide (Greens First), Doctors Scientific Organica, Nexus Offers, Bonne Santé Natural Manufacturing and GSP Nutrition. For more information about Smart for Life, please visit: www.smartforlifecorp.com.

Investor material and a Fact Sheet with additional information about Smart for Life is available at: www.smartforlifecorp.com/investor-center.

Forward-Looking Statements

