Global Display Drivers Market sales is to witness a worth US$ 16 Billion by 2032 end, owing to ever-increasing interest in Virtual and Augmented Reality Devices | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- By 2032, the size of the global market for display drivers is anticipated to be US$ 16.0 billion . Over the evaluation period, a CAGR of 6.8% is projected to be seen. In 2022, it was valued at about US$ 8.3 billion . A display driver market is mainly a general-purpose programmable logic interface, microprocessor, microcontroller, or application-specific integrated circuit. It fulfills an interface purpose.



They are primarily used in peripheral displays such as those in monitors, TVs, smartwatches, tablets, laptops, and smartphones as well as those in automobile displays. The market will be driven by an increasing supply of flexible displays and organic light-emitting diodes for mobile and tablet devices.

Get a holistic overview of the market from industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies. Download the sample: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-16830

Sales of display drivers would increase by 2032 if smart wearables and augmented reality/virtual reality gadgets were quickly adopted. The sector is further driven by innovations directed toward numerous end-use verticals.

For instance, in February 2021, Solomon Systech Ltd. unveiled the SSD7317. It is a touch-and-display driver integration (TDDI) integrated circuit. It was created especially for use in products for the smart home.

The quality of the user experience for products can now be improved by innovation. For use in Passive Matrix OLED panels, the SSD7317 is a single chip that combines touchscreen and display microelectronics. They are extensively utilized in smart homes, medical, and wearable technology applications.

A new software security upgrade for the Nvidia GPU display driver was announced in a security advisory that Nvidia also delivered in May 2022. The update addresses security flaws in earlier driver versions that could lead to data alteration, data leaks, or denial of service.

Key Takeaways from Display Drivers Market

The global display driver market witnessed a CAGR of around 4.7% in the historical period from 2017 to 2021.

in the historical period from 2017 to 2021. Asia Pacific display driver market is projected to surpass US$ 7.9 billion in 2032.

in 2032. The USA display driver market is expected to be worth US$ 2.3 billion by 2032.

by 2032. China display driver market is likely to create an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 2.3 billion in the forecast period.

in the forecast period. Based on device, the smartphone segment is anticipated to elevate at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2032.



“Growth in demand for high-performance display driver ICs is anticipated by 2032. It is attributable to the OLED display driver industry's ongoing expansion. In smart devices, OLED and flexible screens are increasingly prevalent. A few of them include smart TVs, wearable technology, and smartphones.” – Says a lead analyst.

Customized Research Report As per your Requirements: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-16830

Competitive Landscape: Display Drivers Market

The market's top companies are nowadays making significant investments in the creation of new varieties of display drivers. A few market participants are working together with regional businesses to do research. They seek to find innovative technologies that will enhance their product lines and display quality.

For instance,

In January 2019, a display driver IC was released by Samsung Electronics. The effectiveness and performance of 8K Televisions will be greatly enhanced and improved. It offers intra-panel transmission speeds of up to 4GBPS and is known as 36CT93P DDI.



Key Companies Profiled

Mediatek

Fitipower Integrated Technology

Rohm Semiconductor

Novatek Microelectronics

Synaptics

Himax Technologies

LG

Sitronix Technology

Raydium Semiconductor

Magnachip Semiconductor

Focaltech

Samsung Electronics

Get More Exclusive Insights into Display Drivers Market Study

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the display drivers market, presenting historical market data (2017 to 2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022 to 2032.

The study reveals extensive growth in the display drivers market in terms of (display driver IC, touch & display driver integration), devices (smartphones, tablets, smart wearables, TV, automotive display), package type (chip-on-glass, chip-on-film), display technology (liquid-crystal display, organic light emitting diode), and region.

Access Full Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/display-drivers-market

Display Driver Market Outlook by Category

By Driver Type:

Display Driver IC

Touch and Display Driver Integration

By Device:

Smartphones

Tablets

Smart Wearables

TV

Automotive Display



By Package Type:

Chip-On-Glass

Chip-On-Film

By Display Technology:

Liquid-Crystal Display (LCD)

Organic Light-Emitting Diode (OLED)

Others



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa



Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. Buy Now to gain access to detailed information about each segment: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/16830

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Display Drivers Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Investment Feasibility Matrix

3.5. PESTLE and Porter’s Analysis

3.6. Regulatory Landscape

3.7. Regional Parent Market Outlook

Read Full TOC….

About the Technology Division at Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) highly experienced technology team aids companies from all over the world with their specific business intelligence needs through professional research, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations. With a library of over a thousand research and 1 million+ data points, the team has spent over a decade analyzing the technology business across 50+ countries. From start to end, the company provides unrivaled research and consulting services. Please get in touch with us to see how we can help.

Explore wide-ranging Coverage of FMI’s Technology Market Insights Landscape:

Electrochromic Glass Market Size: Global electrochromic glass sales reached a valuation of US$ 1.7 billion in 2021. The overall market size is set to increase from US$ 1.8 billion in 2022 to US$ 3.9 billion by 2032.

Eddy Current Testing Market Share: The global eddy current testing market size is projected to reach US$ 2.6 billion by 2032. It is expected to witness steady growth at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2032.

Chemical Mechanical Planarization Market Demand: The global chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) market reached US$ 5.4 billion in 2022. Over the next ten years, global chemical mechanical planarization demand will soar at 5.3% CAGR. By 2032, the worldwide market for CMP will hit a valuation of US$ 9.1 billion.

Camera Technology Market Analysis: The global camera technology market size is estimated to stand at US$ 25.3 billion by 2032. It is likely to exhibit a considerable CAGR of around 12% in the estimated time frame. A valuation of US$ 8.1 billion was anticipated for the global market in 2022.

Consumer Robotics Market Growth: Consumer robotics market sales in 2022 were held at US$ 8.7 billion. With a projected growth rate of 24.3% from 2022 to 2032, consumer robotics sales are expected to reach a valuation of US$ 76 Billion by the end of 2032.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com