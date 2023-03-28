Clinical Nutrition Market to Reach Valuation of USD 85.5 Bn at CAGR of 6.2% by 2032 - Report by Market.us

New York, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global clinical nutrition market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth USD 47.4 Bn in 2022 and is poised to reach USD 85.2 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2032. Clinical nutrition refers to a type of pharmaceutical product that helps in the maintenance of a patient's health. Providing adequate vitamins, minerals, and other supplements improves the metabolic system. Clinical nutrition aids in the promotion of health. It helps diagnose and treat diseases by preventing diet-related illnesses that impact diet components' intestinal absorption, intake, and metabolism. It works in ambulatory and acute care settings, such as nutrition support, wellness centers, cardiac rehabilitation, trauma, pediatrics, cancer, diabetes, and community-based intervention programs.

To get additional highlights on major revenue-generating segments, Request a global clinical nutrition market sample report at https://market.us/report/clinical-nutrition-market/request-sample/

Key Takeaway:

By Phase , the route of administration segment will likely have held the highest market revenue over the forecast period 2023 to 2032.

, the route of administration segment will likely have held the highest market revenue over the forecast period 2023 to 2032. By Application , the cancer segment was anticipated to dominate the market

, the cancer segment was anticipated to dominate the market By End-User , the pediatric nutrition segment accounted for the largest revenue share of the market.

, the pediatric nutrition segment accounted for the largest revenue share of the market. In 2022, North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 38% .

the market with the highest revenue share of . Asia Pacific will grow at the fastest CAGR from 2023-2032.

Chronic diseases are more likely to happen with increasing age. Older people cannot easily absorb the necessary nutrients from their diet due to the rising number of conditions that affect them. Thus, clinical nutrition is necessary for the geriatric population. Enteral nutrition is not always an option for elderly patients. Hence, medical professionals recommend giving them nutrition directly through the stomach. People who get home care and those who are admitted to hospitals frequently use parenteral nutrition. Therefore, the demand for clinical nutrition will increase as the elderly population grows, boosting the expansion of the global clinical nutrition market.

Factors affecting the growth of the Clinical Nutrition Market

There are several factors that can affect the development of the clinical nutrition market. Some of these factors include:

Increasing geriatric population: An increasing geriatric population is a major factor responsible for driving 'market growth.

An increasing geriatric population is a major factor responsible for driving 'market growth. Prevalence of metabolic disorders: Prevalence of metabolic disorders benefits the global clinical trials market.

Prevalence of metabolic disorders benefits the global clinical trials market. Rise of online shopping: The increasing online shopping of nutritional products propelled the growth of the market.

The increasing online shopping of nutritional products propelled the growth of the market. Increasing product launches: Introduction of new products boost market growth.

Introduction of new products boost market growth. Patient awareness of clinical nutritional products: Increasing patient awareness of clinical nutritional products will propel market growth.

Increasing patient awareness of clinical nutritional products will propel market growth. Effect of COVID-19 pandemic: COVID-19 cause a significant impact on the global clinical trial market.

To understand how our global clinical nutrition market can bring a difference to your business strategy, Inquire about a brochure at https://market.us/report/clinical-nutrition-market/#inquiry

Top Trends in the Global Clinical Nutrition Market

Online retail is one of the factors supporting the growth of the global clinical nutrition market share. Due to the growing popularity of the Internet, all retail products, including clinical nutrition products, are seeing shifts in consumer behavior. Nearly every product is now available online. Customers now choose to buy these products from online stores because of the increasing popularity of online shopping. Online shopping is more convenient for customers. Formerly unavailable live chat options are now available on most websites to answer questions immediately. Vendors often interact with customers to increase consumers' awareness and motivate them to concentrate on maintaining their health and wellness. Customers can choose the product that best suits their needs by comparing vendors, prices, products, and pack sizes. Product sales in online stores are increasing due to these value additions. Due to the expanding use of the Internet in emerging nations, clinical nutrition products also see a rise in sales through online stores. The global clinical nutrition market will increase due to the increase in online shopping.

Market Growth

The growth of global clinical nutrition is boosted by high spending on healthcare, the rise of the middle class in developing economies, and the increasing prevalence of metabolic disorders. Moreover, the development of clinical nutrition products and the rising geriatric population is projected to drive the market's growth. Still, several restraints, such as stringent regulations and a lack of awareness of clinical medical nutrition, will likely hinder the development of the global clinical nutrition market.

Regional Analysis

North America dominates the global clinical nutrition market with a revenue share of 38% and is estimated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. There has been an upsurge in the need for clinical nutritionists in the US as the senior population's health issues continue to increase. In America, almost 35% of children regularly consume junk food, which puts them at risk for diabetes, cardiovascular problems, and obesity, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). The expansion of the clinical nutrition industry is also influenced by the US government's initiative to support cancer patients with inclusive nutrition care.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the highest CAGR due to investments in healthcare infrastructure made by Asian governments. Patient awareness of clinical nutritional products, malnutrition-related diseases, an increase in metabolic disorders, and an increase in the number of seniors are the major causes of the growth.

Have Queries? Speak to an expert, or To Download/Request a Sample, Click here.

Competitive Landscape

In April 2021, NutiFood and BASF formed a partnership to produce products containing Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO). NutiFood is the first Vietnamese dairy company to incorporate HMO into its nutritional products through a partnership with a European company. These products can be consumed by the oral route.

Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 47.4 Billion Market Size (2032) USD 85.2 Billion CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 6.2% North America Revenue Share 38% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

Global clinical nutrition market share growth is likely to be driven by an increasing geriatric population. The primary factors contributing to the rise in the geriatric population are longevity and a decline in fertility rates. The elderly make up a substantial portion of the population in both emerging and emerging nations. The geriatric population is also increasing in nations like the United States, Italy, China, South Korea, Australia, Russia, Japan, Germany, Taiwan, Canada, Poland, and Ukraine. During the forecast period, this will push the global clinical nutrition market to grow.

Market Restraints

Irregular product penetration will be a major obstacle to the expansion of the global clinical nutrition market share during the forecast period. These products are not extensively used or readily available in developing nations, predominantly in rural areas, because there aren't enough healthcare facilities and skilled medical professionals. Although the growing interest in clinical nutrition, the market's growth is hindered by a lack of affordability and availability. The market's growth is also impacted by the low online retail penetration in emerging nations due to inadequate Internet access. Thus, vendors are not making significant investments to upgrade their distribution channels, manufacturing facilities, and warehouses. Therefore, the global clinical nutrition market's expansion may be hindered by inconsistent product penetration

Market Opportunities

COVID-19 infection was enormously common in diabetics and other metabolic disorders. As per The International Diabetes Federation, people who already have obesity or diabetes are more likely to get infected by the SARS-CoV-2 virus because their immune systems are weak.

Treating diabetic patients who are infected with COVID-19 was a challenge because the virus has the tendency to multiply rapidly in response to elevated blood sugar levels. In the treatment of COVID-19-infected patients, keeping blood sugar levels under control is very important. Thus, nutritional support plays a vital role in this setting which facilitates the growth of the market. Clinical nutrition is also in high demand as the occurrence of metabolic disorders continues to increase. Around the globe, over 425 million people currently suffer from diabetes, and this number is projected to increase to 700 million by 2045, according to the International Diabetes Federation. Thus, this market is anticipated to be fueled by the introduction of new products and the increasing prevalence of metabolic disorders. Moreover, the market extension is expected to grow by growing product launches.

Grow your profit margin with Market.us - Purchase Clinical Nutrition Market Premium Report at https://market.us/purchase-report/?report_id=97087

Report Segmentation of the Clinical Nutrition Market

Route of Administration Insight

The oral segment held the largest share of the market because of the increasing incidence of chronic diseases. The oral segment held the highest share due to an increase in the incidence of chronic diseases such as cancer, gastrointestinal disorders, and metabolic disorders, which presents beneficial growth opportunities for the oral clinical nutrition market. The segment is further projected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, it is expected that the enteral market will expand at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

Application Insight

Due to the growing geriatric population base and an increase in the number of people suffering from chronic conditions like diabetes and cancer, market growth is expected to drive over the forecast period. The cancer segment is likely to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Clinical nutrition prescriptions have increased as a result of increasing rates of chronic diseases in which patients are deprived of a small number of essential nutrients. Also, the expansion of the market will be driven by the increasing number of obese people and people who don't exercise enough.

End-User Insight

The pediatric nutrition segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR and holds the largest market share during the forecast period. The nutritional needs of infants are referred to as infant nutrition. An inadequate diet provides insufficient nutrients, vitamins, calories, and fluids. Breast milk offers higher food for these vital first months of growth than infant formula.

Breastfeeding helps prevent conditions like anemia, obesity, and sudden infant death syndrome and endorses intelligence, immunity, digestive health, and dental development. Infants usually begin eating solid foods between four and six months. Thus, infant nutrition was limited to breastfeeding. Therefore, the market is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period due to the factors mentioned above.

For more insights on the historical and Forecast Global clinical nutrition market data from 2016 to 2032 - download a sample report at https://market.us/report/clinical-nutrition-market/request-sample/

Market Segmentation

By Route of Administration

Oral

Parental

Enteral

By Application

Metabolic Disorders

Malnutrition

Gastrointestinal Diseases

Cancer

Neurological Diseases

Other Diseases

Based on End-User

Adult

Pediatric

Geriatric

By Geography

North America The US Canada

Western Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Mexico Costa Rica Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Market Key Players

Braun Melsungen AG

Perrigo Company plc

Hero Nutritionals Inc.

Fresenius Kabi AG

Pfizer Inc.

Hospira Inc.

Abbott Laboratories Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Other Key Players

Recent Development of the Clinical Nutrition Market

In April 2021- Bioclinica, a technological and scientific leader in clinical imaging, and ERT, a clinical endpoint data solutions provider, announced their merger. The merger aims to offer cutting-edge technology, digital innovation, and expertise in medicine and science. Due to this strategy, the company expanded its service and business portfolio offerings in various therapeutic areas. Clario, on the other hand, was given to the combined business in November 2021.

In April 2021- Quest Diagnostics, a diagnostic information services provider, sold the remaining 40% of Q2 Solutions to IQVIA Holdings Inc. for approximately USD 760 million, bringing the company's total ownership to IQVIA. This acquisition strengthened IQVIA's market position by supporting the laboratory services segment.

Browse More Related Reports:

About Us:

Market.US (Powered by Prudour Pvt Ltd) specializes in in-depth market research and analysis and has been proving its mettle as a consulting and customized market research company, apart from being a much sought-after syndicated market research report-providing firm. Market.US provides customization to suit any specific or unique requirement and tailor-makes reports as per request. We go beyond boundaries to take analytics, analysis, study, and outlook to newer heights and broader horizons.

Follow Us on LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

Our Blog: