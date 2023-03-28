Optoro Partners with Gap Inc. Logistics to Accelerate Next-Gen Customer Returns Experience and Reverse Supply Chain Innovation

WASHINGTON, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading returns platform Optoro welcomes Gap Inc. as its latest partner to transform exchanges and returns for Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta. Optoro’s returns experience features an intuitive online returns portal for initiating returns quickly and easily, instant exchanges, fraud-protected customer keep, box-free, label-free drop-off locations, and more.



“Optimizing the returns process is a key lever to maintain a great shopping experience and support customer loyalty,” said Kevin Kuntz, Senior Vice President of Global Logistics Fulfillment at Gap Inc. “With Optoro’s platform, our customers can trust that when they shop with us, whether online or in-store, they will have the freedom and flexibility to return if they need to, without the hassle. In addition to a simpler and convenient returns experience we’re also locking in the next purchase and speeding up processing times to get items back in stock and on shelves faster. We’re thrilled to have found a partner innovating through the entire returns process, from customer initiation to supply chain management and circularity, rather than just one piece.”

Optoro’s all-in-one returns platform integrates with existing retail systems to transform returns into a competitive advantage that not only minimizes costs, but also drives revenue growth. On the front end, Optoro’s next generation returns experience software nudges shoppers to choose exchanges over refunds. Gap Inc. also recently activated Optoro's packageless Express Returns drop-off service nationwide. This will be a big boon for customer convenience and generate significant savings through consolidated returns shipping. Optoro’s Returns Experience can generate CSAT scores of 90+ for customers.1

Gap Inc. also benefits from Optoro’s returns management software on the back end, which can unlock hidden value through every part of the returns supply chain. For example, 95% of eligible new inventory managed through Optoro’s platform is listed and ready to be resold the same day it is received,2 significantly reducing out-of-stocks for shoppers.

“Companies like Gap Inc. are raising the bar for returns,” said Amena Ali, Chief Executive Officer of Optoro. “By taking a holistic approach to returns, we are honored to partner with Gap Inc. to lead the market in delivering the customer experience shoppers want, while being a first mover in supply chain innovation that puts the customer first. When retail brands embrace a 360-degree approach, they capitalize on the opportunity to engage with customers, get items back to stock quickly, and drive growth.”

Kevin Kuntz and other industry leaders will participate in a fireside chat at ShopTalk in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 28, 2023 at 8:30am PT to share their views on the future of Supply Chain innovation.

For more information about Optoro’s all-in-one platform, please visit optoro.com/full-platform .

About Gap Inc.

Gap Inc., a collection of purpose-led lifestyle brands, is the largest American specialty apparel company offering clothing, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy , Gap , Banana Republic , and Athleta brands. The company uses omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores to further enhance its shopping experience. Gap Inc. is guided by its purpose, Inclusive, by Design, and takes pride in creating products and experiences its customers love while doing right by its employees, communities, and planet. Gap Inc. products are available for purchase worldwide through company-operated stores, franchise stores, and e-commerce sites. Fiscal year 2022 net sales were $15.6 billion. For more information, please visit www.gapinc.com .

About Optoro

Optoro is the leading provider of returns technology for retailers and brands, using data science and real-time decision-making automation to make returns better for customers, retailers, and the planet. From an easy online customer returns portal and instant exchanges to warehouse processing and resale software, our end-to-end solutions improve outcomes across all points in the returns process. Leading retailers and brands – including American Eagle, Best Buy, Staples, and IKEA – trust Optoro’s technology to make returns a strategic advantage for their business and enable sustainability initiatives across their supply chain. Learn more about Optoro's solutions at www.optoro.com .