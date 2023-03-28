Axcient Welcomes Madhu Rawat, Senior Vice President of Engineering

DENVER, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axcient, the leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced it has welcomed an experienced engineering leader, Madhu Rawat, as Senior Vice President of Engineering. In her new role, Rawat reports to Kevin Hoffman, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer. She is responsible for consistently delivering reliable products, driving engineering innovation, and leading a high-performing team.



“We are thrilled to have Madhu on the Axcient leadership team,” said Rod Mathews, Chief Executive Officer at Axcient. “Axcient is solving some of MSPs' biggest data protection challenges with the unified x360 platform that offers rapid, reliable, and easy-to-manage backup and disaster recovery. Excellence in engineering is essential to our ongoing success, and Madhu brings a new level of expertise and leadership to Axcient, enabling us to achieve new heights in our technology and operations.”

Rawat has more than ten years of experience leading cross-functional engineering teams to design, develop, integrate, and deliver innovative B2B SaaS solutions focused on customer success. She has a proven track record of effectively managing timelines, teams, and resources to ensure consistent product delivery and operational excellence. Rawat most recently served as Vice President of Engineering at BriteCore. She previously held engineering and software development leadership roles at DocuSign, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Aprimo, Metavante, and Virtusa.

MSPs consistently choose Axcient’s award-winning Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery (BCDR) solutions because they offer greater security, reduced downtime, and lower Total Cost of Ownership. Expanding the company’s expertise in engineering is part of a long-term commitment to investing in innovation to ensure MSPs are prepared for the future of data protection.

“I am excited for the opportunity to join the winning team at Axcient,” said Rawat. “Our vision is to cure data loss, and I look forward to leading the engineering organization that makes it possible for MSPs to Protect Everything™.”

