Oxygen Barrier Pipes Market Size to Reach USD 2.6 Billion by 2032, Says The Brainy Insights

Newark, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 1.9 billion oxygen barrier pipes market will reach USD 2.6 billion by 2032. These pipes offer protection against oxygen, which prevents the pipes from corrosion and helps keep the drinking water safe. In the oil and gas industry, these pipes are proven beneficial as they restrict oxygen penetration into the pipes, which, when mixed with the oil and gas, will produce hydrocarbons, explosive compounds, etc. The oxygen barrier pipes market is witnessing immense growth as investment in the construction sector rises.



North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



North America is expected to have the most significant oxygen barrier pipes market share. Based on a comprehensive analysis of competitive pipe markets, analysts have predicted substantial growth in the coming years, with regions projected to hold a significant share throughout the forecast period. Based on sales and market growth estimates, the North American competitive oxygen barrier pipes market is considered an opportunistic market.



PE-RT oxygen barrier pipes dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 0.86 billion. Water and other liquids can be transported with these pipes. Because they are oxygen barrier pipes, they can be used for applications that prevent oxygen transmission into liquid transport. Especially in areas with corrosion problems caused by oxidation, this is helpful.



Residential accounted for the largest market share, with market revenue of USD 1.1 billion. The oxygen barrier pipes are mainly used in the residential sector because a considerable amount of water is used by the residential area; as a result, there are vast chances of corrosion in the pipes which can contaminate the water and adversely affect the health of the people. To prevent the pipes from getting corroded, oxygen barrier pipes are in high demand in the residential sector.

Market Dynamics



Drivers: Rapid Urbanization



Several factors, including the construction industry and urbanization, will positively impact the competitive oxygen barrier pipes market over the forecast period. Furthermore, sustained demand from the oil and gas industry and product maintenance and replacement scope is also expected to add impetus to the market's growth.



Restraint: Fluctuating raw material price



The market is witnessing immense growth, but some factors hamper the development of the market, such as fluctuating prices of raw materials and high transportation costs of raw materials. These reasons together increase the cost of the final product, thus hindering the market's growth.



Opportunity: Rising government's investment in infrastructure



Governments are launching several infrastructure projects in emerging regions to strengthen their commercial infrastructure. As a result, public-private partnerships are expected to boost the sales of pipes in the region, resulting in a higher demand for pipes. This rationale is expected to provide growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period.



Challenge: Stringent regulations



Stringent regulations imposed by the government to protect the environment from excess plastic production and accumulation in the surroundings are expected to challenge the market's growth during the forecast period.

Some of the major players operating in the oxygen barrier pipes market are:



● Pipelife

● NIBCO

● Wavin

● Rehau

● KUPP

● HongYue Plastic Group

● Pexgol

● HakaGerodur

● IVT GmbH and Co.KG

● Oventrop

● Zhejiang Weixing

Key Segments cover in the market:



By Type:



● PEX Oxygen Barrier Pipes

● PB Oxygen Barrier Pipes

● PE-RT Oxygen Barrier Pipes



By Application:



● Commercial

● Residential



About the report:



The global oxygen barrier pipes market is analyzed based on value (USD billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



