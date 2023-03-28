Aware brings AwareID® to AWS Marketplace

BURLINGTON, Mass., March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A vast majority of enterprises worldwide use cloud computing or applications based in the cloud, and this number is only set to grow in the coming years. In this context, AWS Marketplace is transforming how enterprises find, subscribe to and deploy third-party software, with decision-makers reporting feeling 2.4 times better about purchasing through AWS Marketplace compared to other sources. To tap this vast market reach and trust level, Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWRE) announced it is working with SoftwareONE and AWS to prepare AwareID® for availability on AWS Marketplace.



“AwareID will be one of the biometric authentication partners listed on AWS Marketplace that offers a comprehensive combination of enrollment and ongoing authentication capabilities,” said Dr. Mohamed Lazzouni, CTO, Aware. “Leveraging the AWS Marketplace is a key element of our go-to-market strategy. It will give us superior reach and scale to bring biometric authentication to organizations globally, while helping strengthen user confidence through our associations with both SoftwareONE and AWS.”

As part of this program, Aware will be working with SoftwareONE to optimize AwareID’s product efficiency in the cloud and on AWS’s Marketplace. SoftwareONE accepted Aware into its development program where AWS fully funds projects specific to modernizing technology offerings and preparing them for listing in AWS Marketplace.

“When we announced AwareID, our goal was to dramatically increase accessibility to our advanced biometric solutions for global organizations of all types and sizes,” said Bob Eckel, CEO, Aware. “Our collaboration with SoftwareONE and AWS will do just that, making it easy for enterprise users to discover, procure and implement our solution. We are very excited to further optimize AwareID for running on the cloud and listing on AWS’ popular and premier marketplace.”

About Aware

Aware is a global authentication company that validates and secures identities using leading-edge adaptive biometrics. Aware’s offerings address the growing challenges that government and commercial enterprises face in knowing, authenticating and securing individuals through frictionless and highly secure user experiences. Now celebrating the company’s 30th anniversary as a leader in biometrics, Aware’s algorithms are based on the most diverse data sets in the world and can be tailored to the unique security needs of its customers. The company empowers users to have control over identities through clear, easy opt-in and opt-out features, helping them feel secure and improving their lives. Aware is a publicly held company (NASDAQ: AWRE) based in Burlington, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit https://www.aware.com or follow Aware on Twitter @AwareBiometrics.

Safe Harbor Warning

Portions of this release contain forward-looking statements regarding future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties, such as our expectations regarding our new product. Aware wishes to caution you that there are factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results indicated by such statements, including the risks that (i) current and prospective customers do not purchase our new product in the quantities that we expect and (ii) our new product does not perform as well as we expect because of errors, defects or bugs. We refer you to the documents Aware files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, specifically the section titled Risk Factors in our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 and other reports and filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission.