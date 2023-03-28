Community Food, Housing, and Relief Services Global Market Report 2023: Impacts of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War - Forecasts to 2027 & 2032

Dublin, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Community Food, Housing, And Relief Services Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global community food, housing, and relief services market will grow from $452.69 billion in 2021 to $500.24 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. The community food, housing, and relief services market is expected to grow to $647.41 billion in 2016 at a CAGR of 6.7%.

The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe.



The community food, housing, and shelter services consists of revenues earned by entities that offer temporary residential shelter, transitional housing, volunteer construction or repair of low-cost housing, and/or repair of homes for individuals or families in need; or provide food, shelter, clothing, medical relief, resettlement, and counseling to victims of domestic or international disasters or conflicts such as wars. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Community food services refer to a not-for-profit service in which food is prepared and delivered to the community's people without any cost. The community housing service refers to a not-for-profit service in which temporary shelter is provided to the community's people, generally to individuals experiencing homelessness. Community relief refers to various forms of welfare relief services offered by government and community agencies to improve the primary living conditions of people in the community.



Western Europe was the largest region in the community food, housing, and relief services market in 2022. Asia Pacific was the second-largest region in the community food, housing, and relief services market. The regions covered in the community food, housing, and relief services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of community food, housing, and relief services are community food services, community housing services, temporary shelters, other community housing services, emergency, and other relief services, and vocational rehabilitation services. Community Food Services providers are mostly non-profit organizations that collect, prepare, and deliver food to low-income and needy people. The different structures include chained outlets and independent outlets. The various end users of the services include individuals (non-chronic) homeless, homeless families, chronic homeless, homeless veterans, unaccompanied homeless youth, and children.



Federal funding for social services is a major driver for the community food, housing, and relief services market. Funding from the government helps many homeless people get shelter. Many programs are run by different countries to assist homeless people.



During the forecast period, the economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak is expected to limit the growth of the community food, housing, and relief services market. Many organizations continue to observe the effects of the recession, which has resulted in the reduction of resources of funds and grants.

Among the non-profit organizations that were experiencing financial hardships, the average expected decline in revenue for the period between April and June was 38%. The economic downturn has certainly created challenges to the community food, housing, and relief services that rely on donations.



Re-entry services are increasingly being provided for the people exiting prison. The majority of this population face homelessness after their release and have nowhere to go. Therefore, many NGOs have come forward to help them provide shelter. For instance, the US-based Lionheart Foundation provides shelter to this population and its Houses of Healing(HOH) program helps improve prisoners' lifestyles by providing them with services like transformative programs for prisoners, HOH guide book, HOH video series, and many more.



The countries covered in community food, housing, and relief services market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Feeding America

World Food Programme

UNICEF

The Salvation Army

Food For Poor

Adventist Community Services

Doctors Without Borders

Catholic Relief Services

CARE

American National Red Cross

Spectrum Professional Services

Community Options Middlesex

Camba

Easter Seals New Jersey

One Voice Central Texas

Horizon House

Internation Rescue Committee

Fair community housing services limited

Nestle community housing services ltd.

Community Housing Services-Crossroads Villa Inc.

Community Housing Partners

Community Housing Ltd.

SRM Housing Services Private Limited

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Community Food, Housing, And Relief Services Market Characteristics



3. Community Food, Housing, And Relief Services Market Trends And Strategies



4. Community Food, Housing, And Relief Services Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1 COVID-19 Impact On Community Food, Housing, And Relief Services Market

4.2 Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Community Food, Housing, And Relief Services Market

4.3 Impact Of High Inflation On Community Food, Housing, And Relief Services Market



5. Community Food, Housing, And Relief Services Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Community Food, Housing, And Relief Services Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Community Food, Housing, And Relief Services Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Community Food, Housing, And Relief Services Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Community Food, Housing, And Relief Services Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Community Food Services

Community Housing Services

Temporary Shelters

Other Community Housing Services

Emergency And Other Relief Services

Vocational Rehabilitation Services

6.2. Global Community Food, Housing, And Relief Services Market, Segmentation By Structure, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Chained Outlets

Independent Outlets

6.3. Global Community Food, Housing, And Relief Services Market, Segmentation By End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Individuals (Nonchronic) Homeless

Homeless Families

Chronic Homeless

Homeless Veterans

Unaccompanied Homeless Youth And Children

7. Community Food, Housing, And Relief Services Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Community Food, Housing, And Relief Services Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Community Food, Housing, And Relief Services Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1xil9q

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.