Ascorbic Acid Market Size & Share to Surpass $2 Billion by 2030 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Ascorbic Acid Market is valued at USD 1.4 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach a value of USD 2 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 5.5% over the forecast period 2023-2030.



Market Overview

Due to their extensive range of applications as a preservative, flavouring agent, taste enhancer, or taste modifier in confectionery, sauces, bread, and other products, they are anticipated to have significant expansion in the future. The need for various foods and beverages is also increasing, which helps the Ascorbic Acid market grow.

We forecast that the food and beverages in Ascorbic Acid market sales will account for more than 48% of total sales by 2030. With the expansion in population, the popularity of flavored carbonated drinks, and the surge in product launches by beverage makers, the beverages market is one of the fastest expanding markets in the world.

Market Dynamics

Increase in R&D Initiatives will Increase to Support Market Expansion

An increase in R&D initiatives to investigate Ascorbic Acid's anti-cancer properties is one of the main factors influencing revenue growth. According to research investigations, Ascorbic Acid therapy can be beneficial when carried out according to the proper protocols. Oral and intravenous delivery of Ascorbic Acid has different effects on cancer cells. By increasing extracellular collagen formation and fortifying the extracellular matrix, Ascorbic Acid has considerably lowered the incidence of the majority of cancers in humans. Additionally, certain clinical laboratory findings show that Ascorbic Acid is hazardous to many cancers.

Increased Demand for Food and Beverages in the Ascorbic Acid Industry drives the market growth

Ascorbic Acid, or vitamin C, is widely consumed by the food and beverage sector. Various food and beverage products use Ascorbic Acid as a preservative, antioxidant, and flavor enhancer. The market for Ascorbic Acid in the food and beverage sector is expanding due to rising consumer demand for processed and convenience foods as well as rising consumer knowledge of vitamin C's health advantages. The growing demand for functional foods, including fortified and nutrient-dense goods, is also anticipated to fuel market expansion.

Top Players in the Global Ascorbic Acid Market

Luwei Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd (Zibo, Shandong, China)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Medisca Inc. (Montreal, Canada)

Vega Group Company Limited (Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China)

Chemceed (United States),

Reckon Organics Private Ltd. (Gujarat, India)

Superior Supplement Manufacturing (California, United States)

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (China)

FUJIFILM Corporation (Japan)

Muby Chemicals (India)

Aland Health Holding Ltd (China)

Bactolac Pharmaceutical Inc. (New York, United States)

Foodchem International Corporation (Shanghai, China)

Botanic Healthcare (Telangana, India)

ACP Chemicals Inc (Montreal, Canada)

Pharmavit (United States)

Northeast Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd. (China)

Koninklijke (Netherlands)

DSM N.V. (Netherlands)

Blagden Specialty Chemicals Ltd. (United Kingdom)

Glanbia PLC (Ireland)



Top Trends in the Global Ascorbic Acid Market

One trend that Vantage Market Research (VMR) expects to see in the Ascorbic Acid industry is the growing demand for applications in functional food and beverage. As the population of people who are concerned about their health grows, so does the need for fortified foods and beverages. Consumers, mainly in developed and developing nations like the United States, India, China, and Germany, are increasingly turning to nutrient-based and other goods with functional components to prevent illnesses or treat existing health problems. Ascorbic Acid has been added to the products by corporations in response to consumer demand for fortified food and beverages.

Another trend that VMR predicts will continue in the Ascorbic Acid industry is its increasing trend of using natural flavors such as Ascorbic Acid. Juices, jams, jellies, and canned fruits and vegetables can benefit from adding Ascorbic Acid, a natural preservative and antioxidant. As a result, the market for Ascorbic Acid is anticipated to rise as a result of increased demand from the food and beverage sector.

Top Report Findings

Based on the Forms, most of the Ascorbic Acid market's revenue is controlled by the Liquid category. The liquid form of Ascorbic Acid has become increasingly popular due to its convenience and versatility, and is now considered the dominant form in the Ascorbic Acid market.





Based on Types, most of the Ascorbic Acid market's revenue is controlled by the Sodium Ascorbate category. Over the projection period, the sodium ascorbate sector is anticipated to generate the highest revenue share due to the increased use of sodium ascorbate as an acidity regulator and food antioxidant.





Based on the Applications, most of the Ascorbic Acid market's revenue is controlled by the Food & Beverage category. Over the projection period, the food and beverage segment are anticipated to outperform other application categories in terms of revenue share. This is due to the rising use of Ascorbic Acid as an addition and preservative and the industry's rapid expansion. In food items, Ascorbic Acid is largely utilized as an antioxidant.

Recent Developments in the Global Ascorbic Acid Market

In 2021: Krating Daeng, a brand of TCH Group, partnered with DHC, the top maker of food supplements in Japan, to meet the need for vitamin C in Thailand.

In 2020: To meet the increased demand for immune-related products during the pandemic, Homart Pharmaceuticals introduced three medicines containing vitamin C under its Toplife and Springleaf brands in 2020.

Food & Beverages Category in Ascorbic Acid Market to Generate a Significant Revenue

For better understanding, based on the Application, the Ascorbic Acid market is divided into food and beverage, pharmaceutical, beauty and personal care, and animal feed.

The Food & Beverage market was the largest market by Application, and it is anticipated that it will continue to hold the top spot during the projected period. This is because Ascorbic Acid is widely used in confections, sauces, baked goods, and other foods as a preservative, flavoring ingredient, taste enhancer, or taste modifier. Due to rising populations, the popularity of flavored carbonated drinks, and the growth in product launches by beverage producers, the beverages market is one of the fastest expanding industries worldwide.

On the other hand, the Pharmaceutical category is anticipated to grow significantly. The primary factor propelling the Ascorbic Acid market during the forecast period is the rising demand from the pharmaceutical industries due to the range of health benefits, including better immune function, tissue healing, and bone, tooth, and skin health.

Asia Pacific Region in Ascorbic Acid Market to Generate Most of the Global Revenue

The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to do so in the coming years. Asia-Pacific consumers acknowledge that eating packaged food helps them save time and satisfy their appetites. China produces the most Ascorbic Acid globally, accounting for the largest Ascorbic Acid exports. The market for Ascorbic Acid is anticipated to expand as a result of changing Chinese regulatory dynamics and a rising desire for natural alternatives.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to see the fastest growth in the Ascorbic Acid market due to factors such as increasing demand for food and beverages with high nutritional value, growing demand for dietary supplements, and increasing health consciousness among consumers in the region. Additionally, the presence of large populations and rapidly growing economies in countries such as China and India are also expected to contribute to the growth of the Ascorbic Acid market in the Asia Pacific region.

Global Ascorbic Acid Market Segmentation

By Applications

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Beauty & Personal Care

Animal Feed

By Types

Potassium Ascorbate

Calcium Ascorbate

Magnesium Ascorbate

Sodium ascorbate

Other Types



By Forms

Powder

Liquid

By Region

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South-East Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA



Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 1.4 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 2 Billion CAGR 5.5% from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030 Key Players Luwei Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Medisca Inc., Vega Group Company Limited, Chemceed, Reckon Organics Private Ltd., Superior Supplement Manufacturing, CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited, FUJIFILM Corporation, Muby Chemicals, Aland Health Holding Ltd, Bactolac Pharmaceutical Inc., Foodchem International Corporation, Botanic Healthcare, ACP Chemicals Inc, Pharmavit, Northeast Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., Koninklijke, DSM N.V., Blagden Specialty Chemicals Ltd., Glanbia PLC

Key Questions Answered in the Ascorbic Acid Market Report are:

What is the current market size of the ascorbic acid industry, and what is its growth potential in the future?

What are the major factors driving the demand for ascorbic acid, and what are the key trends in the industry?

Who are the major players in the ascorbic acid market, and what are their market shares and strategies?

What are the different applications of ascorbic acid in various industries, such as food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and personal care?

What are the challenges faced by the ascorbic acid industry, such as regulatory issues, pricing pressures, and supply chain disruptions, and how are companies addressing them?

What are the opportunities for growth in emerging markets, and how can companies capitalize on them?

What is the competitive landscape of the ascorbic acid industry, and what are the key success factors for companies to stay ahead in the market?



