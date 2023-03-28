All Current Tires from Continental Are Suitable for Electric Vehicles

Mississauga, Ontario, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All new passenger tire lines from the Continental brand launching in the Canadian market will bear a new marking on their sidewall: the EV-Compatible logo. This marking underscores the premium tire manufacturer’s product strategy for electric vehicles. After all, every single tire in Continental’s current product range already meets the exact requirements of electric vehicles and hybrids. They also reduce the consumption of vehicles with conventional drive types.

“We are convinced that there is no one tire for all electric vehicles. This is why we have also optimized our entire tire portfolio for this drive type. With our new EV-Compatible logo, we are making that visible,” says Enno Straten, Head of Strategy, Analytics and Marketing for Continental Tires EMEA. “Our customers can count on the fact that tires from Continental are always the right choice – and, of course, that applies to electric vehicles too.”

Long before electric vehicles became mainstream, Continental began work on optimizing its tires with the specific aim of achieving greater efficiency and less consumption. This optimization entails focusing on less rolling resistance, low rolling noise and high service life – without limiting or compromising safety. Regardless of their drive type, all vehicles benefit from these technological advances. However, they are particularly noticeable for drivers of electric vehicles. Because improving a tire by just one rolling resistance class, according to the tire label, already increases the range of the electric vehicle by around three to four percent.

The current tire strategy for electric vehicles also offers tire dealers major advantages since Continental is not making the product portfolio any more complex, making storage easier and simplifying the processes involved in the selection, ordering, stocking up and logistics. As a result, valuable resources can be saved from production right through to when the tire is fitted.

In addition to the sidewall of its tires, Continental will be using the EV-Compatible logo in all order systems and marketing materials – both online and offline.

Nine of the ten most successful electric car manufacturers rely on Continental.

Continental’s product strategy is proving successful: In 2022, nine of the ten most successful manufacturers of electric vehicles relied on the premium tire manufacturer’s technological expertise for their original equipment – including Tesla, Porsche and Mercedes-Benz. In the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and Americas (North, South and Central America) regions, the five most successful manufacturers are all original equipment customers. In the APAC (Asia-Pacific) region, four of the five most successful manufacturers of electric vehicles place their trust in tires from Continental. But Asian manufacturers like KIA and BYD and other American vehicle manufacturers such as Ford also rely on tires from Continental for the original equipment of their electric vehicles.

The company’s portfolio now includes summer, winter and all-season tires for almost every electric vehicle model that does not already come factory-fitted with tires from Continental. Continental also offers special tire technology with strengths particularly evident in electric vehicles – including high load indices and ContiSilent, a product for significantly reduced rolling noise inside the passenger compartment.

