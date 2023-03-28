MadTech Names Marketing Technology Experts Paul Schaut to Board of Advisors, Terri Walter as Executive Marketing Consultant

NEW YORK, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MadTech , a leading tech-enabled, product-focused consultancy supporting publishers, brands, agencies and data providers, today announced the addition of two digital marketing industry veterans to critical roles as the company continues rapid growth following the launch of its MadConnect systems integration platform.



Paul Schaut has joined the Board of Advisors and Terri Walter has been named Executive Marketing Consultant, Product Marketing Practice Lead.

Schaut is an experienced board director and investor, having served as an independent director on the boards of 30 technology companies, including ShareThis, TextNow, and aqfer. In his role as an advisor, he will help accelerate MadTech’s growth as the company continues to build and optimize technology solutions to better serve its clients.

An eight-time CEO, Schaut has a track record of creating value, opening new markets, and executing strategic plans for early and mid-stage technology companies across many different industries. He has expertise in scaling organizations during critical growth periods, having taken several companies public and overseen multiple high-value exits.

“We’re excited to add both Paul and Terri to our team as we enter the next stage of MadTech’s development,” said Bob Walczak, CEO of MadTech. “Paul has been involved in technology for his entire career, navigating the macro and micro trends across the decades with great success. Amid an uncertain economic climate, guidance from someone who has been there before is incredibly valuable to both MadTech and our clients. He’s been an advisor to me personally throughout my career. I’m excited to add him to our Board of Advisors.”

In the role of executive marketing consultant, Walter will be responsible for building MadTech’s vision of a true end-to-end, product-focused consultancy. With 20+ years of experience across all corners of the advertising ecosystem – including agency, publisher, and brand – Walter will build out a product marketing practice and lead MadTech’s go-to-market services for clients, guiding insights, positioning, market strategy and sales. Most recently, she served as Chief Growth Officer for TRUSTX, and has also held CMO/ head of marketing roles for companies such as Microsoft, DoubleClick, PubMatic, Kargo and Chartbeat.

“The foundations of digital media are changing beneath our feet, and publishers, brands and agencies have a lot of work to do if they are to thrive going forward,” said Heather Macaulay, President of MadTech. “Terri will play a key role in expanding our offerings as we help our partners build and differentiate their products, accelerate their go-to-market strategies, and improve their revenue outcomes.”

Earlier in 2023 MadTech launched MadConnect , a connector hub for data interoperability that solves some of the advertising industry's biggest issues around the privacy-safe transfer and normalization of data between platforms. With MadConnect, the company has built a technology solution that helps its digital media clients solve the interoperability and resource challenges they face when preparing for a future built around first-party data.

About MadTech

MadTech is a technology and consulting practice focused on helping brands, publishers and agencies craft and implement effective advertising tech stacks and first-party data strategies. Led by Bob Walczak, MadTech provides cutting-edge technology solutions and dedicated industry specialists to solve complex problems presented by a fragmented digital advertising ecosystem. MadConnect, the company’s proprietary systems integration technology, addresses one of digital media’s biggest engineering challenges, facilitating connections and transactions across the vast digital advertising ecosystem.