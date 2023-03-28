New York, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Specialty Chemicals Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957660/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Specialty Chemicals Market to Reach $866.9 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Specialty Chemicals estimated at US$615.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$866.9 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 4.4% over the period 2022-2030. Agrochemicals, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.3% CAGR and reach US$142.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants & Elastomers (CASE) segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $166.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.9% CAGR
The Specialty Chemicals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$166.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$181.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 3.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 44 Featured)
- 20 Microns Ltd.
- Aakash Chemicals
- Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc.
- Advanced Lighting Technologies, LLC
- Agratech International, Inc.
- Albemarle Corporation
- Alchemy Cloud, Inc.
- American Pacific Corporation
- American Polywater Corporation
- Amsyn
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957660/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Specialty Chemicals - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Chemicals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Specialty Chemicals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Specialty Chemicals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Agrochemicals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Agrochemicals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Agrochemicals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Construction Chemicals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Construction Chemicals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Construction Chemicals
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surfactants by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Surfactants by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Surfactants by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronic Chemicals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Electronic Chemicals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Electronic Chemicals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cleaning Chemicals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Cleaning Chemicals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Cleaning Chemicals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Paper & Textile Chemicals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Paper & Textile Chemicals
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Paper & Textile
Chemicals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Specialty Chemicals Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants & Elastomers (CASE) by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World Historic Review for Coatings, Adhesives,
Sealants & Elastomers (CASE) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for Coatings, Adhesives,
Sealants & Elastomers (CASE) by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lubricant & Oilfield Chemicals by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: World Historic Review for Lubricant & Oilfield
Chemicals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: World 16-Year Perspective for Lubricant & Oilfield
Chemicals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Institutional & Industrial Cleaners by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: World Historic Review for Institutional & Industrial
Cleaners by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: World 16-Year Perspective for Institutional &
Industrial Cleaners by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Water Treatment Chemicals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: World Historic Review for Water Treatment Chemicals
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: World 16-Year Perspective for Water Treatment
Chemicals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Specialty Chemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Chemicals by Type - Agrochemicals, Coatings,
Adhesives, Sealants & Elastomers (CASE), Lubricant & Oilfield
Chemicals, Institutional & Industrial Cleaners, Construction
Chemicals, Paper & Textile Chemicals, Surfactants, Electronic
Chemicals, Cleaning Chemicals, Water Treatment Chemicals and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA Historic Review for Specialty Chemicals by Type -
Agrochemicals, Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants & Elastomers
(CASE), Lubricant & Oilfield Chemicals, Institutional &
Industrial Cleaners, Construction Chemicals, Paper & Textile
Chemicals, Surfactants, Electronic Chemicals, Cleaning
Chemicals, Water Treatment Chemicals and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: USA 16-Year Perspective for Specialty Chemicals by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Agrochemicals,
Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants & Elastomers (CASE), Lubricant &
Oilfield Chemicals, Institutional & Industrial Cleaners,
Construction Chemicals, Paper & Textile Chemicals, Surfactants,
Electronic Chemicals, Cleaning Chemicals, Water Treatment
Chemicals and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Chemicals by Type - Agrochemicals, Coatings,
Adhesives, Sealants & Elastomers (CASE), Lubricant & Oilfield
Chemicals, Institutional & Industrial Cleaners, Construction
Chemicals, Paper & Textile Chemicals, Surfactants, Electronic
Chemicals, Cleaning Chemicals, Water Treatment Chemicals and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Specialty Chemicals by
Type - Agrochemicals, Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants &
Elastomers (CASE), Lubricant & Oilfield Chemicals,
Institutional & Industrial Cleaners, Construction Chemicals,
Paper & Textile Chemicals, Surfactants, Electronic Chemicals,
Cleaning Chemicals, Water Treatment Chemicals and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Specialty Chemicals by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Agrochemicals,
Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants & Elastomers (CASE), Lubricant &
Oilfield Chemicals, Institutional & Industrial Cleaners,
Construction Chemicals, Paper & Textile Chemicals, Surfactants,
Electronic Chemicals, Cleaning Chemicals, Water Treatment
Chemicals and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Specialty Chemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Chemicals by Type - Agrochemicals, Coatings,
Adhesives, Sealants & Elastomers (CASE), Lubricant & Oilfield
Chemicals, Institutional & Industrial Cleaners, Construction
Chemicals, Paper & Textile Chemicals, Surfactants, Electronic
Chemicals, Cleaning Chemicals, Water Treatment Chemicals and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Specialty Chemicals by Type -
Agrochemicals, Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants & Elastomers
(CASE), Lubricant & Oilfield Chemicals, Institutional &
Industrial Cleaners, Construction Chemicals, Paper & Textile
Chemicals, Surfactants, Electronic Chemicals, Cleaning
Chemicals, Water Treatment Chemicals and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Specialty Chemicals by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Agrochemicals,
Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants & Elastomers (CASE), Lubricant &
Oilfield Chemicals, Institutional & Industrial Cleaners,
Construction Chemicals, Paper & Textile Chemicals, Surfactants,
Electronic Chemicals, Cleaning Chemicals, Water Treatment
Chemicals and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Specialty Chemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Chemicals by Type - Agrochemicals, Coatings,
Adhesives, Sealants & Elastomers (CASE), Lubricant & Oilfield
Chemicals, Institutional & Industrial Cleaners, Construction
Chemicals, Paper & Textile Chemicals, Surfactants, Electronic
Chemicals, Cleaning Chemicals, Water Treatment Chemicals and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: China Historic Review for Specialty Chemicals by Type -
Agrochemicals, Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants & Elastomers
(CASE), Lubricant & Oilfield Chemicals, Institutional &
Industrial Cleaners, Construction Chemicals, Paper & Textile
Chemicals, Surfactants, Electronic Chemicals, Cleaning
Chemicals, Water Treatment Chemicals and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: China 16-Year Perspective for Specialty Chemicals by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Agrochemicals,
Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants & Elastomers (CASE), Lubricant &
Oilfield Chemicals, Institutional & Industrial Cleaners,
Construction Chemicals, Paper & Textile Chemicals, Surfactants,
Electronic Chemicals, Cleaning Chemicals, Water Treatment
Chemicals and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Specialty Chemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Chemicals by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Specialty Chemicals by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Specialty Chemicals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Chemicals by Type - Agrochemicals, Coatings,
Adhesives, Sealants & Elastomers (CASE), Lubricant & Oilfield
Chemicals, Institutional & Industrial Cleaners, Construction
Chemicals, Paper & Textile Chemicals, Surfactants, Electronic
Chemicals, Cleaning Chemicals, Water Treatment Chemicals and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Specialty Chemicals by
Type - Agrochemicals, Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants &
Elastomers (CASE), Lubricant & Oilfield Chemicals,
Institutional & Industrial Cleaners, Construction Chemicals,
Paper & Textile Chemicals, Surfactants, Electronic Chemicals,
Cleaning Chemicals, Water Treatment Chemicals and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Specialty Chemicals by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Agrochemicals,
Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants & Elastomers (CASE), Lubricant &
Oilfield Chemicals, Institutional & Industrial Cleaners,
Construction Chemicals, Paper & Textile Chemicals, Surfactants,
Electronic Chemicals, Cleaning Chemicals, Water Treatment
Chemicals and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Specialty Chemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Chemicals by Type - Agrochemicals, Coatings,
Adhesives, Sealants & Elastomers (CASE), Lubricant & Oilfield
Chemicals, Institutional & Industrial Cleaners, Construction
Chemicals, Paper & Textile Chemicals, Surfactants, Electronic
Chemicals, Cleaning Chemicals, Water Treatment Chemicals and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: France Historic Review for Specialty Chemicals by
Type - Agrochemicals, Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants &
Elastomers (CASE), Lubricant & Oilfield Chemicals,
Institutional & Industrial Cleaners, Construction Chemicals,
Paper & Textile Chemicals, Surfactants, Electronic Chemicals,
Cleaning Chemicals, Water Treatment Chemicals and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: France 16-Year Perspective for Specialty Chemicals by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Agrochemicals,
Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants & Elastomers (CASE), Lubricant &
Oilfield Chemicals, Institutional & Industrial Cleaners,
Construction Chemicals, Paper & Textile Chemicals, Surfactants,
Electronic Chemicals, Cleaning Chemicals, Water Treatment
Chemicals and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Specialty Chemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 59: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Chemicals by Type - Agrochemicals, Coatings,
Adhesives, Sealants & Elastomers (CASE), Lubricant & Oilfield
Chemicals, Institutional & Industrial Cleaners, Construction
Chemicals, Paper & Textile Chemicals, Surfactants, Electronic
Chemicals, Cleaning Chemicals, Water Treatment Chemicals and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Germany Historic Review for Specialty Chemicals by
Type - Agrochemicals, Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants &
Elastomers (CASE), Lubricant & Oilfield Chemicals,
Institutional & Industrial Cleaners, Construction Chemicals,
Paper & Textile Chemicals, Surfactants, Electronic Chemicals,
Cleaning Chemicals, Water Treatment Chemicals and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Specialty Chemicals
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Agrochemicals, Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants & Elastomers
(CASE), Lubricant & Oilfield Chemicals, Institutional &
Industrial Cleaners, Construction Chemicals, Paper & Textile
Chemicals, Surfactants, Electronic Chemicals, Cleaning
Chemicals, Water Treatment Chemicals and Other Types for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 62: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Chemicals by Type - Agrochemicals, Coatings,
Adhesives, Sealants & Elastomers (CASE), Lubricant & Oilfield
Chemicals, Institutional & Industrial Cleaners, Construction
Chemicals, Paper & Textile Chemicals, Surfactants, Electronic
Chemicals, Cleaning Chemicals, Water Treatment Chemicals and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Italy Historic Review for Specialty Chemicals by Type -
Agrochemicals, Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants & Elastomers
(CASE), Lubricant & Oilfield Chemicals, Institutional &
Industrial Cleaners, Construction Chemicals, Paper & Textile
Chemicals, Surfactants, Electronic Chemicals, Cleaning
Chemicals, Water Treatment Chemicals and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Specialty Chemicals by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Agrochemicals,
Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants & Elastomers (CASE), Lubricant &
Oilfield Chemicals, Institutional & Industrial Cleaners,
Construction Chemicals, Paper & Textile Chemicals, Surfactants,
Electronic Chemicals, Cleaning Chemicals, Water Treatment
Chemicals and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Specialty Chemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 65: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Chemicals by Type - Agrochemicals, Coatings,
Adhesives, Sealants & Elastomers (CASE), Lubricant & Oilfield
Chemicals, Institutional & Industrial Cleaners, Construction
Chemicals, Paper & Textile Chemicals, Surfactants, Electronic
Chemicals, Cleaning Chemicals, Water Treatment Chemicals and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: UK Historic Review for Specialty Chemicals by Type -
Agrochemicals, Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants & Elastomers
(CASE), Lubricant & Oilfield Chemicals, Institutional &
Industrial Cleaners, Construction Chemicals, Paper & Textile
Chemicals, Surfactants, Electronic Chemicals, Cleaning
Chemicals, Water Treatment Chemicals and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: UK 16-Year Perspective for Specialty Chemicals by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Agrochemicals,
Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants & Elastomers (CASE), Lubricant &
Oilfield Chemicals, Institutional & Industrial Cleaners,
Construction Chemicals, Paper & Textile Chemicals, Surfactants,
Electronic Chemicals, Cleaning Chemicals, Water Treatment
Chemicals and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
SPAIN
Table 68: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Chemicals by Type - Agrochemicals, Coatings,
Adhesives, Sealants & Elastomers (CASE), Lubricant & Oilfield
Chemicals, Institutional & Industrial Cleaners, Construction
Chemicals, Paper & Textile Chemicals, Surfactants, Electronic
Chemicals, Cleaning Chemicals, Water Treatment Chemicals and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Spain Historic Review for Specialty Chemicals by Type -
Agrochemicals, Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants & Elastomers
(CASE), Lubricant & Oilfield Chemicals, Institutional &
Industrial Cleaners, Construction Chemicals, Paper & Textile
Chemicals, Surfactants, Electronic Chemicals, Cleaning
Chemicals, Water Treatment Chemicals and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Specialty Chemicals by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Agrochemicals,
Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants & Elastomers (CASE), Lubricant &
Oilfield Chemicals, Institutional & Industrial Cleaners,
Construction Chemicals, Paper & Textile Chemicals, Surfactants,
Electronic Chemicals, Cleaning Chemicals, Water Treatment
Chemicals and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
RUSSIA
Table 71: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Chemicals by Type - Agrochemicals, Coatings,
Adhesives, Sealants & Elastomers (CASE), Lubricant & Oilfield
Chemicals, Institutional & Industrial Cleaners, Construction
Chemicals, Paper & Textile Chemicals, Surfactants, Electronic
Chemicals, Cleaning Chemicals, Water Treatment Chemicals and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Russia Historic Review for Specialty Chemicals by
Type - Agrochemicals, Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants &
Elastomers (CASE), Lubricant & Oilfield Chemicals,
Institutional & Industrial Cleaners, Construction Chemicals,
Paper & Textile Chemicals, Surfactants, Electronic Chemicals,
Cleaning Chemicals, Water Treatment Chemicals and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Specialty Chemicals by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Agrochemicals,
Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants & Elastomers (CASE), Lubricant &
Oilfield Chemicals, Institutional & Industrial Cleaners,
Construction Chemicals, Paper & Textile Chemicals, Surfactants,
Electronic Chemicals, Cleaning Chemicals, Water Treatment
Chemicals and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 74: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Specialty Chemicals by Type - Agrochemicals, Coatings,
Adhesives, Sealants & Elastomers (CASE), Lubricant & Oilfield
Chemicals, Institutional & Industrial Cleaners, Construction
Chemicals, Paper & Textile Chemicals, Surfactants, Electronic
Chemicals, Cleaning Chemicals, Water Treatment Chemicals and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Specialty
Chemicals by Type - Agrochemicals, Coatings, Adhesives,
Sealants & Elastomers (CASE), Lubricant & Oilfield Chemicals,
Institutional & Industrial Cleaners, Construction Chemicals,
Paper & Textile Chemicals, Surfactants, Electronic Chemicals,
Cleaning Chemicals, Water Treatment Chemicals and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Specialty
Chemicals by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Agrochemicals, Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants & Elastomers
(CASE), Lubricant & Oilfield Chemicals, Institutional &
Industrial Cleaners, Construction Chemicals, Paper & Textile
Chemicals, Surfactants, Electronic Chemicals, Cleaning
Chemicals, Water Treatment Chemicals and Other Types for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Specialty Chemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 77: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Specialty Chemicals by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Specialty Chemicals
by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest
of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Specialty
Chemicals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 80: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Specialty Chemicals by Type - Agrochemicals, Coatings,
Adhesives, Sealants & Elastomers (CASE), Lubricant & Oilfield
Chemicals, Institutional & Industrial Cleaners, Construction
Chemicals, Paper & Textile Chemicals, Surfactants, Electronic
Chemicals, Cleaning Chemicals, Water Treatment Chemicals and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Specialty Chemicals
by Type - Agrochemicals, Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants &
Elastomers (CASE), Lubricant & Oilfield Chemicals,
Institutional & Industrial Cleaners, Construction Chemicals,
Paper & Textile Chemicals, Surfactants, Electronic Chemicals,
Cleaning Chemicals, Water Treatment Chemicals and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Specialty
Chemicals by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Agrochemicals, Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants & Elastomers
(CASE), Lubricant & Oilfield Chemicals, Institutional &
Industrial Cleaners, Construction Chemicals, Paper & Textile
Chemicals, Surfactants, Electronic Chemicals, Cleaning
Chemicals, Water Treatment Chemicals and Other Types for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
AUSTRALIA
Specialty Chemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)
Table 83: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Chemicals by Type - Agrochemicals, Coatings,
Adhesives, Sealants & Elastomers (CASE), Lubricant & Oilfield
Chemicals, Institutional & Industrial Cleaners, Construction
Chemicals, Paper & Textile Chemicals, Surfactants, Electronic
Chemicals, Cleaning Chemicals, Water Treatment Chemicals and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Australia Historic Review for Specialty Chemicals by
Type - Agrochemicals, Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants &
Elastomers (CASE), Lubricant & Oilfield Chemicals,
Institutional & Industrial Cleaners, Construction Chemicals,
Paper & Textile Chemicals, Surfactants, Electronic Chemicals,
Cleaning Chemicals, Water Treatment Chemicals and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Specialty Chemicals
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Agrochemicals, Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants & Elastomers
(CASE), Lubricant & Oilfield Chemicals, Institutional &
Industrial Cleaners, Construction Chemicals, Paper & Textile
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957660/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Specialty Chemicals Market to Reach $866.9 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Specialty Chemicals Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957660/?utm_source=GNW