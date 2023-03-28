Dublin, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Emergency And Other Relief Services Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global emergency and other relief services market will grow from $25.35 billion in 2022 to $27.48 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The emergency and other relief services market is expected to grow to $36.57 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.4%.



The emergency and other relief services market consists of revenues earned by entities that provide food, shelter, clothing, medical relief, resettlement, and counselling to victims of domestic or international disasters or conflicts such as wars.

The emergency and other relief services market includes establishments such as disaster relief organizations, emergency relief organizations, immigrant resettlement organisations. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The emergency refers to urgent aid services intended to address the needs of victims of various kinds of disasters. Other relief services include multiple forms of welfare relief services provided by government and community agencies to improve the primary living conditions of people in the community.



Western Europe was the largest region in the emergency and other relief services market in 2022. Asia Pacific was the second-largest region in the emergency and other relief services market. The regions covered in the emergency and other relief services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of emergency and other relief services are food, shelter, medical assistance, and others. Medical assistance provides emergency healthcare services. The various categories of services include short-term assistance, deferred assistance, and long-term assistance. The different categories include short-term assistance, deferred assistance, and long-term assistance and involve various professional services such as consulting services, emergency operation services, training and simulation services, and public information services.



The increasing support from large corporations and organizations in the form of funds, grants, or programs is expected to drive the growth of the global emergency and other relief services market. Corporations and organizations are making efforts to meet the requirements of people affected by different disasters across the globe.

For instance, the American Red Cross Organization has responded to a string of crises across the country, serving over 718,100 nourishing meals and snacks with its partners and providing more than 306,500 overnight shelters and hotel stays in coordination, with its partners, for those displaced by disasters. Therefore, the growing support from various individuals and corporations fuels the emergency and other relief services market.



The economic slowdown hampers the growth of the emergency and other relief services market. The market is dependent on individuals and businesses who contribute monetarily to support various causes to provide food, clothing, and shelter to those in need. The economic slowdown caused by the pandemic or recession will significantly impact the market.

According to the World Bank estimates, the global economy shrank by 5.2% in the year 2020. This will impact businesses at large and also impact the disposable income of individuals, reducing the donations received by organizations in the emergency and other relief services market.



Organizations in the emergency and other relief services market are integrating technology in their services for faster response and better reachability. For instance, the American Red Cross of Alaska has used the RC view and RC Collect applications that help streamline some of its procedures. The use of RC View to help dispatch Disaster Action Teams (DAT) to emergencies and RC Collect for collecting information during damage assessments of homes and property after the disasters have significantly reduced response times and streamlined data collection.



The countries covered in emergency and other relief services market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $27.48 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $36.57 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.4% Regions Covered Global

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC)

International Disaster Emergency Service: Direct Relief

The Salvation Army

The American National Red Cross

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Emergency And Other Relief Services Market Characteristics



3. Emergency And Other Relief Services Market Trends And Strategies



4. Emergency And Other Relief Services Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1 COVID-19 Impact On Emergency And Other Relief Services Market

4.2 Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Emergency And Other Relief Services Market

4.3 Impact Of High Inflation On Emergency And Other Relief Services Market



5. Emergency And Other Relief Services Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Emergency And Other Relief Services Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Emergency And Other Relief Services Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Emergency And Other Relief Services Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Emergency And Other Relief Services Market, Segmentation By Service Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Food

Shelter

Medical Assistance

Other Services

6.2. Global Emergency And Other Relief Services Market, Segmentation By Category, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Short-term Assistance

Deferred Assistance

Long-term Assistance

6.3. Global Emergency And Other Relief Services Market, Segmentation By Professional Services, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Consulting Services

Emergency Operation Services

Training And Simulation Services

Public Information Services

7. Emergency And Other Relief Services Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Emergency And Other Relief Services Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Emergency And Other Relief Services Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3iuz5x

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment