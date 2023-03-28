The global hospital gowns market is set to register an 11.55% CAGR during the estimation period, 2023-2032

New York, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL HOSPITAL GOWNS MARKET FORECAST 2023-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06436421/?utm_source=GNW

The increase in the prevalence of healthcare-associated infections, the growing number of surgeries, and government policies for the safety and hygiene of patients drive market growth.



MARKET INSIGHTS

Hospital gowns are a form of personal protective equipment used in various healthcare settings.They are designed to shield the wearer from transmitting disease-causing microorganisms in the event of contact with potentially infectious materials.



Additionally, they can assist in preventing the wearer from spreading germs that may pose a risk to vulnerable patients, such as those with weakened immune systems. The primary objective of hospital gowns is to provide comprehensive barrier protection.

The global hospital gowns market is expected to grow during the forecast period due to the increased prevalence of healthcare-associated infections, a rise in surgical procedures, and government policies to ensure patient safety and hygiene. Hospital gowns play a crucial role in reducing the incidence of healthcare-associated infections and providing general protection against contamination by preventing the entry of bacteria and other microorganisms into a patient’s body.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global hospital gowns market is divided into Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, and Rest of World. Asia-Pacific is expected to lead the market during the forecast period due to growing healthcare infrastructure and increased awareness of hygiene standards and patient safety.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Market leaders have similar revenue shares in a highly competitive market. Businesses are forming relationships with healthcare facilities, developing value-added services, and facing increased competition from new players to gain an edge.

Some of the key players include Dynarex Corporation, Aramark, Cardinal Health, Atlas Infiniti, etc.



