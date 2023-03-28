New York, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL CELLULITE TREATMENT MARKET FORECAST 2023-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06436416/?utm_source=GNW





MARKET INSIGHTS

Cellulite is characterized as fat collections that push against the connective tissue beneath the skin.It appears on the stomach, buttocks, and thighs.



Cellulite may be caused due to accumulated toxins, poor diet, genetics, pregnancy, weight gain, and inactivity.

Obesity is one of the leading health concerns globally.Obesity leads to cellulite by virtue of heightening the volume of fat trapped within irregular-sized fat lobules.



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), obesity prevalence in the United States was more than 41% in 2017.Furthermore, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 39 million children under the age of 5 were obese or overweight in the year 2020.



People with obesity are more vulnerable to health issues like cardiac disorders, diabetes, high blood pressure, strokes, and other conditions. Such health problems encourage individuals to undergo treatment for obesity, thereby facilitating the global cellulite treatment market growth.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global cellulite treatment market growth analysis covers a detailed assessment of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World.The Asia-Pacific is set to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The regional market’s growth is primarily ascribed to the presence of skilled professionals and high-quality healthcare facilities, in addition to the lower cost of treatments and premium healthcare services.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The degree of industrial rivalry within the global cellulite treatment market is projected to be high during the forecast period. Some of the key companies operating in the market are Johnson & Johnson, AbbVie Inc, Bausch Health Companies Inc, etc.



