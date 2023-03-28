Global Lithium-Ion Battery Market Report 2023-2028: Surging Requirement for Continuous Power Supply Sparks Growth

Dublin, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Lithium-Ion Battery Market (2023-2028) by Type, Voltage, Power Capacity, Product, Operation, Industry, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Lithium-Ion Battery Market is estimated to be USD 77.14 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 218.58 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 23.2%.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing Demand for Smart Industrial Product
- Surging Requirement for Continuous Power Supply
- Increasing the Use of Electric Devices in Various Sectors
Restraints
- Waning Capacity of the Battery
- Contains Toxic Chemicals
Opportunities
- Declining Prices of Lithium-Ion Batteries and Better Power Efficiency
- Growing Investments in Research on Flexible Lithium-Ion Batteries
- Lower Self-Discharge Rate than Other Rechargeable Batteries
Challenges
- Transportation is Limited
Market Segmentations
The Global Lithium-Ion Battery Market is segmented based on Type, Voltage, Power Capacity, Product, Operation, Industry, and Geography.
- By Type, the market is classified into Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt (LI-NMC), Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP), Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO), Lithium Titanate Oxide (LTO), Lithium Titanate, Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO), and Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA).
- By Voltage, the market is classified into Low (Below 12 V), Medium ( 12 V - 36 V) and High (Above 36 V).
- By Power Capacity, the market is classified into 0 TO 3, 000 mAH, 3, 000 TO 10, 000 mAH, 10, 000 TO 60, 000 mAH and More Than 60, 000 mAH.
- By Product, the market is classified into Cells and Battery Packs.
- By Operation, the market is classified into Rechargeable and Non Rechargable.
- By Industry, the market is classified into Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Marine, Aerospace and Defense, Medical, Industrial, Power and Telecom.
- By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.
Company Profiles
The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are BYD Co., LG Chem, Panasonic, Samsung, BAK, GS Yuasa, Hitachi, Johnson Controls, etc.
Countries Studied
- America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
- Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
- Middle East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
- Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Lithium-Ion Battery Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.
The analyst analyses the Global Lithium-Ion Battery Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.
Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Why buy this report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Lithium-Ion Battery Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model, PESTLE Analysis, and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 and the impact of economic slowdown & impending recession on the market are also featured in the report.
- The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
- The report also contains a competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|195
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$77.01 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$218.59 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|23.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Dynamics
5 Market Analysis
6 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Market, By Type
7 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Market, By Voltage
8 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Market, By Power Capacity
9 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Market, By Product
10 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Market, By Operation
11 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Market, By Industry
12 Americas' Lithium-Ion Battery Market
13 Europe's Lithium-Ion Battery Market
14 Middle East and Africa's Lithium-Ion Battery Market
15 APAC's Lithium-Ion Battery Market
16 Competitive Landscape
17 Company Profiles
18 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- AESC
- BYD Co. Ltd
- CALB Inc.
- Exide Industries Ltd.
- Farasis Energy Europe GmbH
- GS Yuasa International Ltd.
- Hitachi, Ltd.
- Johnson Controls
- LG Chem Ltd.
- Northvolt AB
- Panasonic Corp.
- Primearth EV Energy Co., Ltd
- Saft Groupe SAS
- Samsung Group
- Sila Nanotechnologies
- Sony Group Corp.
- Tesla, Inc.
- Toshiba Corp.
- VARTA Storage
- Zhejiang Narada Power Sour
