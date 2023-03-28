Global Lithium-Ion Battery Market Report 2023-2028: Surging Requirement for Continuous Power Supply Sparks Growth

Dublin, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Lithium-Ion Battery Market (2023-2028) by Type, Voltage, Power Capacity, Product, Operation, Industry, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Lithium-Ion Battery Market is estimated to be USD 77.14 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 218.58 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 23.2%.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Demand for Smart Industrial Product

Surging Requirement for Continuous Power Supply

Increasing the Use of Electric Devices in Various Sectors

Restraints

Waning Capacity of the Battery

Contains Toxic Chemicals

Opportunities

Declining Prices of Lithium-Ion Batteries and Better Power Efficiency

Growing Investments in Research on Flexible Lithium-Ion Batteries

Lower Self-Discharge Rate than Other Rechargeable Batteries

Challenges

Transportation is Limited

Market Segmentations



The Global Lithium-Ion Battery Market is segmented based on Type, Voltage, Power Capacity, Product, Operation, Industry, and Geography.

By Type, the market is classified into Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt (LI-NMC), Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP), Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO), Lithium Titanate Oxide (LTO), Lithium Titanate, Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO), and Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA).

By Voltage, the market is classified into Low (Below 12 V), Medium ( 12 V - 36 V) and High (Above 36 V).

By Power Capacity, the market is classified into 0 TO 3, 000 mAH, 3, 000 TO 10, 000 mAH, 10, 000 TO 60, 000 mAH and More Than 60, 000 mAH.

By Product, the market is classified into Cells and Battery Packs.

By Operation, the market is classified into Rechargeable and Non Rechargable.

By Industry, the market is classified into Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Marine, Aerospace and Defense, Medical, Industrial, Power and Telecom.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are BYD Co., LG Chem, Panasonic, Samsung, BAK, GS Yuasa, Hitachi, Johnson Controls, etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Lithium-Ion Battery Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Lithium-Ion Battery Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 195 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $77.01 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $218.59 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 23.2% Regions Covered Global

