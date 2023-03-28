Network Forensics Market to Touch USD 8.87 billion by 2030 owing to Increasing Need for Advanced Security Solutions: Research by SNS Insider

Pune, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per SNS Insider, the Global Network Forensics Market has been growing steadily in recent years, with a market size of USD 2.89 billion in 2022. The report further projects that the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.05% from 2023 to 2030, with an estimated market value of USD 8.87 billion by the end of the forecast period.

Market Overview

Network forensics plays a critical role in helping organizations detect, investigate, and prevent security incidents. By analyzing network traffic and data, investigators can uncover the root cause of security breaches, identify vulnerabilities in network infrastructure, and develop effective strategies for protecting sensitive data and systems from future attacks.

Market Analysis

The growing need for enhanced network security, coupled with the increasing adoption of advanced technologies and regulatory requirements, is driving the growth of the global network forensics market. As cyber threats continue to evolve and become more sophisticated, the demand for network forensics solutions is likely to increase further in the coming years. With the rapid adoption of cloud computing, big data, and the Internet of Things (IoT), there is an increasing need to secure the vast amount of data that is generated and transmitted across networks. This has led to a rise in demand for network forensics solutions that can monitor and analyze network traffic to detect security incidents and provide real-time alerts.

Get a Sample Report of Network Forensics Market@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/2105

Key Company Profiles Listed in this Report Are:

IBM

FireEye

RSA Security

Netscout Systems

Cisco Systems

Symantec (Broadcom)

Viavi Solutions

LogRhythm

Niksun

Fortinet Inc.

Proofpoint Inc

Impact of Recession on Network Forensics Market Revenue

The impact of a recession on the network forensics market is complex and multifaceted. While reduced demand and increased competition may pose challenges, there are also opportunities for growth and innovation as companies look for cost-effective solutions to their network security needs.

Key Regional Developments

The network forensics market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing need to safeguard critical data from advanced cyber threats. North America and the Asia Pacific are expected to emerge as key markets, with established players and a high prevalence of small and medium-sized enterprises respectively, contributing to their growth. With the rising instances of cyber threats and data breaches, organizations across industries are increasingly adopting network forensics solutions to ensure the security of their critical data and infrastructure.

Network Forensics Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size by 2022 US$ 2.89 Bn Market Size by 2030 US$ 8.87 Bn CAGR CAGR of 15.05% From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2020-2021 Network Forensics Market: Key Segmentation • By Type (Cloud Deployment and On-premises Deployment)

• By Application (Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises) Key Regional Coverage North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), The Middle East & Africa (Israel, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Do you have any specific queries related to this research? Ask Your Query@ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/2105

Key Takeaway from Network Forensics Market Study

The growth of the cloud-based segment in the market can be driven to the increasing adoption of cloud-based IT solutions by organizations looking to secure their confidential data. With the benefits of scalability, cost-effectiveness, and flexibility, cloud-based solutions are likely to continue to see significant growth in the coming years.

The growing adoption of network forensics by SMEs is expected to drive significant growth in the market over the forecast period. As SMEs continue to prioritize cybersecurity and invest in network forensics, the market is likely to experience sustained growth, creating new opportunities for businesses in this space.

Recent Developments Related to Network Forensics Market

Trellix, a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions, has recently announced the expansion of its XDR (Extended Detection and Response) platform to revolutionize the world of SecOps. The XDR platform is designed to enhance threat detection and response capabilities, making it easier for security teams to protect their organizations from cyber-attacks.

A new international network has been launched with the aim of improving cross-border forensics. The network, named the Cross-Border Forensics Network (CBFN), is made up of eight countries, and aims to enhance collaboration and information sharing between forensic experts across borders.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

4. Impact Analysis

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porter’s 5 Forces Model

7. PEST Analysis

8. Network Forensics Market Segmentation, By Type

9. Network Forensics Market, By Application

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Competitive Landscape

13. Conclusion

Buy Single-User PDF of Network Forensics Market Report@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/2105

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominate the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.