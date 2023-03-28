Global Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Market Report 2023-2028: Growing Incidence of Cancer and Potential of CTC In Diagnosis and Treatment Bolsters Sector

Dublin, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Market (2023-2028) by Technology, Application, Product, Specimen, End-User, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Market is estimated to be USD 12.39 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 23.97 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 14.10%.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing Incidence of Cancer and Potential of CTC In Diagnosis and Treatment
- Increasing Demand for Preventive Medicine and Companion Diagnostics
- Increasing Preference for Non-Invasive Methods Cancer Diagnosis
Restraints
- Stringent Government Regulations
- Technical Difficulties in Detection
- High Variability Among Patient Samples and Assays in Immuno-Oncology Trials
Opportunities
- Increasing R&D Activities in CTC Analysis and Detection Practices
- Advancements in Chip Technology
- Emergence of New Single-Cell Technologies
Challenges
- Lack of Awareness
- Reluctance for the Adoption of Novel CTC Technologies
Market Segmentations
The Global Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Market is segmented based on Technology, Product, Specimen, Application, End-User, and Geography.
- By Technology, the market is classified into CTC Enrichment, CTC Detection, and CTC Analysis.
- By Product, the market is classified into Devices or Systems, Kits & Reagents, and Blood Collection Tubes.
- By Specimen, the market is classified into Blood, Bone Marrow, and Other Body Fluids.
- By Application, the market is classified into Multiple Chromosome Abnormalities, RNA Profiling, Protein Expression, and Cellular Communication.
- By End-User, the market is classified into Research & Academic Institutes, Hospitals & Clinics, and Diagnostic Centers.
- By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.
Company Profiles
The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Aviva Biosciences, Advanced Cell Diagnostics, Biocept, LungLife AI, Creatv Micro Tech, Miltenyi Biotec, Menarini Silicon Biosystems, Precision for Medicine, Qiagen, etc.
Countries Studied
- America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
- Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
- Middle East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
- Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.
The analyst analyses the Global Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.
Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Why buy this report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model, PESTLE Analysis, and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 and the impact of economic slowdown & impending recession on the market are also featured in the report.
- The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
- The report also contains a competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|204
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$12.39 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$23.97 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|14.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Dynamics
5 Market Analysis
6 Global Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Market, By Technology
7 Global Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Market, By Product
8 Global Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Market, By Specimen
9 Global Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Market, By Application
10 Global Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Market, By End-User
11 Americas' Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Market
12 Europe's Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Market
13 Middle East and Africa's Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Market
14 APAC's Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Market
15 Competitive Landscape
16 Company Profiles
17 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Advanced Cell Diagnostics
- ApoCell
- Aviva Biosciences
- Biocept
- Biofluidica Microtechnologies
- Bio-Techne
- Canopus Bioscience
- Cellmax Life
- Celltraffix
- Clearbridge Biomedics
- Creatv Microtech
- Cynvenio Biosystems
- Fluxion Biosciences
- Greiner Bio One International
- Ikonisys
- Janssen Diagnostics
- LungLife AI
- Menarini Silicon Biosystem
- Miltenyi Biotec
- Qiagen
- Rarecells
- Screencell
- Stemcell Technologies (NeoStem)
- Synergex
- Sysmex
- Vitatex
