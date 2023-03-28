Global Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Market Report 2023-2028: Growing Incidence of Cancer and Potential of CTC In Diagnosis and Treatment Bolsters Sector

Dublin, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Market (2023-2028) by Technology, Application, Product, Specimen, End-User, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Market is estimated to be USD 12.39 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 23.97 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 14.10%.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Incidence of Cancer and Potential of CTC In Diagnosis and Treatment

Increasing Demand for Preventive Medicine and Companion Diagnostics

Increasing Preference for Non-Invasive Methods Cancer Diagnosis

Restraints

Stringent Government Regulations

Technical Difficulties in Detection

High Variability Among Patient Samples and Assays in Immuno-Oncology Trials

Opportunities

Increasing R&D Activities in CTC Analysis and Detection Practices

Advancements in Chip Technology

Emergence of New Single-Cell Technologies

Challenges

Lack of Awareness

Reluctance for the Adoption of Novel CTC Technologies

Market Segmentations



The Global Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Market is segmented based on Technology, Product, Specimen, Application, End-User, and Geography.

By Technology, the market is classified into CTC Enrichment, CTC Detection, and CTC Analysis.

By Product, the market is classified into Devices or Systems, Kits & Reagents, and Blood Collection Tubes.

By Specimen, the market is classified into Blood, Bone Marrow, and Other Body Fluids.

By Application, the market is classified into Multiple Chromosome Abnormalities, RNA Profiling, Protein Expression, and Cellular Communication.

By End-User, the market is classified into Research & Academic Institutes, Hospitals & Clinics, and Diagnostic Centers.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Company Profiles



The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Aviva Biosciences, Advanced Cell Diagnostics, Biocept, LungLife AI, Creatv Micro Tech, Miltenyi Biotec, Menarini Silicon Biosystems, Precision for Medicine, Qiagen, etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 204 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $12.39 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $23.97 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.1% Regions Covered Global

