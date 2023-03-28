The global anti-acne dermal patch market is projected to record a CAGR of 7.32% during the forecast period, 2023-2032

New York, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL ANTI-ACNE DERMAL PATCH MARKET FORECAST 2023-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06436411/?utm_source=GNW

The market growth is attributed to the rising acne incidence and skin sensitivity among teens and adults, the growing media commercialization, and the high psychological impact of acne.



MARKET INSIGHTS

Acne is caused due to multiple factors like skin care products, endocrine disorders, stress, genetics, diet, etc.Anti-dermal patches are one of the most popular acne treatments today in the global skin care market.



They are a popular choice among the masses as an acne pain reliever.

However, the acne experience can be complex and can lead to issues and insecurities associated with socialization and body image.Accordingly, people engage in self-care acne treatments in response to such psychological burdens.



This has facilitated wider applications of acne patches among adults and teens.Moreover, acne patches are available in bright colors and shapes.



In addition, these are available in attractive forms with an aim to eliminate the stigma around acne and promote acceptance.For instance, there are ‘invisible’ patches that merge with skin tone.



As a result, consumers feel more confident.

Therefore, the psychological impact of acne is one of the key growth drivers of the global anti-acne dermal patch market. On the other hand, market growth is hindered by the availability of substitutes.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global anti-acne dermal patch market growth analysis includes the geographical evaluation of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. North America is estimated to be the fastest-growing market, attributed to the availability of innovative products and the presence of prominent brands.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The market is highly fragmented, with the presence of several international and domestic companies. Some of the eminent firms in the market are Hero Cosmetics, Sephora, COSRX, etc.



