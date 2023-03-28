7 Mindsets Announces Formation of 7M Cares

ROSWELL, Ga., March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 7 Mindsets, the leader in PreK-12 mindsets-based learning and well-being solutions, today announced the formation of 7M Cares, an initiative that will expand the company’s philanthropic impact. 7M Cares will offer support to charitable organizations and causes that embrace mindset-based youth empowerment.



At launch, 7M Cares will exclusively support the Magic Wand Foundation (MWF), an organization co-founded by Scott Shickler and Jeff Waller, co-founders of 7 Mindsets. The Magic Wand Foundation has a mission of spreading mindset-based empowerment globally to help young people live extraordinary lives and positively impact the world. Founded in 2008, the MWF accomplishes this through directly empowering young people and equipping youth organizations with mindsets-based training and resources to help them transform the lives of the youth they serve.

“The 7M Cares initiative fully embraces the Live to Give Mindset, which teaches us to inspire and serve others,” said Mark Belles, CEO of 7 Mindsets. “We look forward to growing 7M Cares and supporting organizations that share our mission of helping young people live lives filled with passion, purpose and meaning.”

7M Cares will provide support to the Magic Wand Foundation in several meaningful ways including scholarships, leadership, in-kind resources, board participation, and financial contributions.

“The dedicated support from 7M Cares will help transform the number of students we’re able to positively impact,” said Waller. “From scholarships that allow young people to attend our Ultimate Life Summit and other programs focused on mindset-based empowerment to assistance with operations, the aid will allow the Magic Wand Foundation to focus on fulfilling our mission more effectively.”

As part of 7M Cares support, 7 Mindsets will have MWF Board representation, including CEO Mark Belles.

Other efforts of 7M Cares will include Live to Give employee service days, donating 7 Mindsets books to schools and youth organizations, and eventually supporting other non-profit organizations aligned with its mission.

For more information about 7M Cares, please contact Matt Smith at matt@magicwandfoundation.org.

About 7 Mindsets

Founded in 2009, 7 Mindsets is a comprehensive social-emotional learning and mental health solution provider for schools and districts across the country. The company offers multi-tiered SEL curriculum, professional development, and assessment that ensure safe and supportive learning environments. Its highly effective programs have been shown to improve student engagement, behavior, and academic achievement, and have been used by over 5 million students and educators in all 50 states.