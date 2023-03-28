The Global Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market is forecast to grow by USD 3143.5 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 21.31% during the forecast period

New York, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05176147/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the physical security information management (PSIM) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by emergence of smart cities, need to mitigate criminal activities and terrorist attacks, and regulatory compliance.



The physical security information management (PSIM) market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Power/energy and utility

• Transportation

• Commercial

• Government and defense

• Others



By Solution

• Software

• Services



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the integration of IoT with physical security as one of the prime reasons driving the physical security information management (PSIM) market growth during the next few years. Also, increased use of PSIM in commercial buildings and predictive crime monitoring will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the physical security information management (PSIM) market covers the following areas:

• Physical security information management (PSIM) market sizing

• Physical security information management (PSIM) market forecast

• Physical security information management (PSIM) market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading physical security information management (PSIM) market vendors that include Advancis Software and Services GmbH, AxxonSoft Inc., Carrier Global Corp., easypsim AG, Everbridge Inc., Genetec Inc., Hexagon AB, Johnson Controls International Plc., Kentima AB, LG Corp., Milestone systems AS, Nanodems Corp., NAUTA SOLUCOES SEGURANCA LDA., NICE Ltd., Powersim Inc., Powersys Solutions, Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, Verint Systems Inc., and Vidsys Inc. Also, the physical security information management (PSIM) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

