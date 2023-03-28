Cyber Insurance Global Market Report 2023: Demand from SMEs Represents Lucrative Opportunity for Growth

Dublin, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cyber Insurance Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cyber insurance market size reached US$ 9.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 31.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 21.61% during 2022-2028.



Cyber insurance protects businesses against digital threats, such as data breaches, malicious hacks, distributed denial-of-service (DDoS), malware, and ransomware. It also offers financial coverage for sensitive customer information, including health records and social security, credit card, account, and driver's license numbers.

It notifies customers about cybersecurity incidents, restores their identities, recovers compromised data, and repairs damaged computer systems. Nowadays, several insurers worldwide are offering personalized plans depending on business requirements. These plans cover legal fees and expenses for physical damage and income loss.



Cyber Insurance Market Trends:



The rising use of electronic devices for storing data is making organizations more vulnerable to cyber-attacks and data breaches. This represents one of the prime factors influencing the demand for cyber insurance to recover the costs, resume core operations, and stabilize the company. As it also helps businesses safeguard themselves against infringement of networks and sensitive data, cyber insurance is finding application in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Moreover, various insurers are offering credit monitoring services and identity recovery protection to restore consumer confidence and mitigate specific risks. Apart from this, governing agencies of numerous countries are implementing stringent regulations for enhancing user privacy rights and security. This is anticipated to influence the demand for cyber insurance solutions worldwide. For instance, the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) of 2018 offered individuals in California more control over their personal information, which businesses collect from them.



Key Market Segmentation:



Breakup by Component:

Solution

Services

Breakup by Insurance Type:

Packaged

Stand-alone

Breakup by Organization Size:

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Breakup by End Use Industry:

BFSI

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Retail

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Companies Mentioned

Allianz Group

American International Group Inc.

AON Plc

AXA XL

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Chubb Limited (ACE Limited)

Lockton Companies Inc.

Munich ReGroup or Munich Reinsurance Company

Lloyd's of London

Zurich Insurance Company Limited.

