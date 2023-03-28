The Global Carbon Composites Market is forecast to grow by 177.9 mn t during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.49% during the forecast period

New York, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Carbon Composites Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05144629/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the carbon composites market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles, increasing use of carbon composites in aerospace and defense sector, and stringent regulations in automotive industry.



The carbon composites market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Virgin Fiber

• Recycled Fiber



By End-user

• Aerospace and Defense

• Automotive

• Wind Energy

• Sporting goods

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rise in demand from wind energy sector as one of the prime reasons driving the carbon composites market growth during the next few years. Also, rise in strategic partnerships and collaborations and developments in end-user industries will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the carbon composites market covers the following areas:

• Carbon composites market sizing

• Carbon composites market forecast

• Carbon composites market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading carbon composites market vendors that include Carbon Composites Inc., DowAksa Ileri Kompozit Malzemeler San. Ltd. Sti., Epsilon Composite SA, Exel Composites Plc, Formosa M Co. Ltd., Gurit Holding AG, Hexcel Corp., Innegra Technologies, Jiangsu Hengshen Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Nippon Steel Corp., Plasan Carbon Composites Inc., SAERTEX GmbH and Co.KG, SGL Carbon SE, Sigmatex UK Ltd., Solvay SA, Teijin Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., TPI Composites Inc., and Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Co. Ltd. Also, the carbon composites market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



