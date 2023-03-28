The Global Thermometers Market is forecast to grow by $881.49 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.86% during the forecast period

New York, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Thermometers Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05144603/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the thermometers market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing prevalence of infectious diseases, rising demand for highly efficient thermometers such as digital thermometers, and increasing use of thermometers in end-user industries.



The thermometers market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Medical

• Industrial

• Laboratory

• Food

• Others



By Product

• Mercury-free thermometer

• Mercury-based thermometer



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing opportunities for market growth in emerging economies as one of the prime reasons driving the thermometers market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing product visibility and accessibility through online retailing and increased use of digital and infrared thermometers will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the thermometers market covers the following areas:

• Thermometers market sizing

• Thermometers market forecast

• Thermometers market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading thermometers market vendors that include 3M Co., A and D Co. Ltd., American Diagnostic Corp., AMETEK Inc., AViTA, B. Braun SE, Baxter International Inc., Dongguan Actherm Medical Corp., Easywell Biomedicals Inc., Exergen Corp., Fluke Corp., Hicks Thermometers India Ltd., Medline Industries LP, Micro Epsilon Messtechnik GmbH and Co. KG, Microlife Corp., Omega Engineering Inc., OMRON Corp., PCE Holding GmbH, Radiant, Testo SE and Co. KGaA, and Wuxi Exanovo Medical Instrument Co. Ltd. Also, the thermometers market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

