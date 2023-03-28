The Global Cafes and Bars Market is forecast to grow by USD 73.63 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.81% during the forecast period

New York, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cafes and Bars Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05114966/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the cafes and bars market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing number of cafes, rising urbanization and changing consumer lifestyles, and increased snacking and indulgence consumption.



The cafes and bars market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Beverages

• Food



By Type

• Bars and pubs

• Cafes

• Specialty coffee shops



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the demand for innovation and customization in food menus as one of the prime reasons driving the cafes and bars market growth during the next few years. Also, increase in demand for gluten-free food and rising popularity of coffee and craft beer among millennials will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the cafes and bars market covers the following areas:

• Cafes and bars market sizing

• Cafes and bars market forecast

• Cafes and bars market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cafes and bars market vendors that include Berkshire Hathaway Inc., BJs Restaurants Inc., Brinker International Inc., Caffe Nero Group Ltd., Caribou Coffee Operating Co. Inc., Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd., Doutor Coffee Co. Ltd., Ediya Co. Ltd., JAB Holding Co. Sarl, Jollibee Foods Corp., Luigi Lavazza SpA, McDonald Corp., Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc., Restaurant Brands International Inc., Starbucks Corp., Stonegate Pub Co. Ltd., The Coca Cola Co., Whitbread Plc, YUM Brands Inc., and Inspire Brands Inc. Also, the cafes and bars market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

