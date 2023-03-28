Prosafe SE: Amendment of CFO options

As part of the Company’s long-term incentive program approved by the General Meeting on 11 May 2022, the Board of Directors has agreed to amend the strike price of the 100,000 options for Reese McNeel (CFO) to the market price of NOK 146.50. The new strike price corresponds to the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of a share between the opening and closing of trading for the 10 trading days between 10 March and 23 March 2023.



Please see the attached form of notification and public disclosure by the PDMR.



Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com



Stavanger, 28 March 2023

Prosafe SE



For further information, please contact:



Jesper K. Andresen, CEO

Phone: +47 51 65 24 30 / +47 907 65 155



Reese McNeel, CFO

Phone: +47 405 54 490



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment