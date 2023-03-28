The Global Breakfast Cereals Market is forecast to grow by $5623 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.43% during the forecast period

New York, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Breakfast Cereals Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112214/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the breakfast cereals market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing product launches, increasing demand for RTE breakfast cereals, and rising working population.



The breakfast cereals market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Supermarkets and hypermarkets

• Independent retailers

• Convenience stores

• Others



By Product Type

• Ready-to-eat cereals

• Hot cereals



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increasing internet and e-commerce users as one of the prime reasons driving the breakfast cereals market growth during the next few years. Also, rise in inorganic activities by market vendors and growing demand for organic breakfast cereals will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the breakfast cereals market covers the following areas:

• Breakfast cereals market sizing

• Breakfast cereals market forecast

• Breakfast cereals market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading breakfast cereals market vendors that include Associated British Foods Plc, B and G Foods Inc., Bagrrys India Pvt. Ltd., Bio familia AG, Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc., Calbee Inc., Food For Life Baking Co. Inc., General Mills Inc., Hometown Food Co., Kellogg Co, Manischewitz Co., Marico Ltd., Natures Path Foods, Nestle SA, New England Natural Bakers, PepsiCo Inc., Post Holdings Inc., The Simply Good Foods Co., and Three Wishes Cereal. Also, the breakfast cereals market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



